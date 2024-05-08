Josh Little, the fiery left-arm pacer, has been given permission by the Ireland Cricket Board to finish his commitment with the Gujarat Titans in the ongoing IPL 2024. This means he’ll miss the upcoming Pakistan T20Is and the T20I tri-series against Scotland and Netherlands.

Cricket Ireland named the national squad for the upcoming three T20Is against Pakistan at home and for the T20 World Cup 2024 as well. Ireland are placed in Group A of the tournament, alongside India, Pakistan, USA and Canada. They will play their first match against India on June 5.

Josh Little will compete in the IPL 2024 until the Gujarat Titans’ final game, with Cricket Ireland allowing him to miss their T20I series against Pakistan and tri-series in the Netherlands, which serve as the cornerstone for their preparation for June’s T20 World Cup. GT is 10th in the points chart and will play their final league game on May 16.

Paul Stirling to captain Ireland team in Pakistan series, Tri-series and the T20 World Cup

Paul Stirling will continue to lead as Ireland’s selectors named a 15-man provisional squad for the World Cup. The same squad will also play Pakistan in three T20Is and in the tri-series involving Scotland and Netherlands.

Stirling will play in his eighth consecutive T20 World Cup, having been in 21 of Ireland’s previous 25 men’s T20 World Cup matches. He is the fifth-highest run-scorer in men’s T20I history. He succeeded Andy Balbirnie as Ireland’s white-ball captain last year.

The team has only slightly changed since 2022, when Ireland qualified for the Super 12s by defeating the West Indies and Scotland in the first round before stunning eventual champions England in the second stage.

Three players have been added to the 2024 team who were not there 18 months ago: Ross Adair, an attacking batter and the older brother of seamer Mark; Neil Rock, Lorcan Tucker’s backup wicketkeeper-batsman; and Ben White, a legspinner. Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Conor Olphert, and Simi Singh will all miss out.

Ireland’s T20 World Cup campaign began on June 5 against India at the Nassau County International Cricket venue, a temporary venue outside New York City, and continues two days later against Canada. They will next go to Lauderhill, Florida, to face the USA and Pakistan on June 14 and 16, respectively.

Ireland squad for Pakistan T20Is, Netherlands tri-series and T20 World Cup: Paul Stirling (capt), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock (wk), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Ben White, Craig Young.

