MLC 2024: Ricky Ponting In Discussion To Become Washington Freedom’s Head Coach

Australia legend Ricky Ponting has revealed he is in discussion with Major League Cricket (MLC) team Washington Freedom to become their head coach. The former Australia captain could become the biggest name from the game to be associated with the MLC if he agrees to become the coach of the Washington-based outfit.

At present, he is deciding if he can commit to both the MLC as well as the T20 World Cup where he will be plying his trade as a commentator. The T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to be held in the USA and the Caribbeans this year which could make Ricky Ponting sign a contract with the MLC outfit.

The second edition of MLC is scheduled to begin on July 4, just four days after the final of the T20 World Cup in Barbados. Ricky Ponting said that while he has had discussion with the franchise, he is yet to take a final decision.

“We’re not there yet, I haven’t committed to anything just yet, but I’ve had some initial discussions [with Washington],” Ricky Ponting told SEN. “The time of the year sort of fits in okay for me, but I’ve got a really hectic off-season again. When I say off-season, there’s no such thing as an off-season for cricketers anymore.”

“It’s potentially another big year of time away if I want it, so there are things I’ve got to work through. If I’m actually going to be commentating the T20 World Cup or not and if I’m not doing that, where does MLC fit in?” he added.

In the inaugural season of the MLC, Washington Freedom were coached by Greg Shipperd and finished third in the six-team competition. Their journey ended with a defeat against eventual winners MI New York in the playoffs.

Ricky Ponting’s coaching career:

Ricky Ponting has been plying his trade as a coach for almost a decade now although mainly in the Indian Premier League. He was the head coach of Mumbai Indians from 2014 to 2016. He briefly coached Australia’s T20I team as well in 2017 before joining Delhi Capitals in 2018. He has been the head coach of the franchise since then.