Musheer Khan Reveals Chat With Elder Brother Sarfaraz Khan After Latter Earns Maiden India Call-up

India U-19 star Musheer Khan has revealed the chat he has had with his elder brother Sarfaraz Khan after the latter earned his maiden India call-up. The selectors have handed the Mumbai star his maiden Test call-up for the upcoming second Test of the ongoing five-match series against England.

The selectors were forced to make changes to the squad after KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja were ruled out of the Test due to injuries. In their absence, the selection committee has added Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar and Washington Sundar to the squad for the second Test, scheduled to begin on February 2 in Vizag.

Sarfaraz Khan earned the call-up after scoring a blistering century for India A against England Lions in the second unofficial Test. He slammed 161 off 160 balls with the help of 18 fours and 5 sixes

Musheer Khan reveals chat with brother Sarfaraz:

Soon after Sarfaraz Khan earned the call-up, Musheer Khan, who is currently in South Africa for the ongoing U-19 World Cup, received a call from his brother. Speaking after his starring role in Super Six clash against New Zealand U-19, Musheer Khan said:

“My brother called me yesterday and he said that he has been selected in the Indian squad for the second Test.”

Speaking further, Musheer Khan talked about his own campaign in the U-19 World Cup and expressed his desire to continue doing well. He has been India’s best performer in the competition so far. In the last three games, he has registered scores of 118, 73 and 131 in addition to picking up 2 wickets.

“It feels really good that I have scored two centuries and I want to continue batting well. It gives a sense of confidence. It was a bit of a slow pitch and our bowlers are in good flow and we got the results. I focus on the process and focus on bowling in tight areas,” said Musheer Khan.