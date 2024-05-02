En route to Backlash France set for this weekend, an international WWE Live Event took place last night in Bologna, Italy which appeared to be quite eventful. Cody Rhodes expectedly was the main-eventer of the show as he retained his WWE Championship against one of his bitter rivals from last year before he put the title on the line again at Backlash.

That wasn’t the only big story from the WWE Live Event as it featured the new Bloodline member Tama Tonga’s WWE debut match. In a tag team match, he got to pick up a win with Solo Sikoa. This win also marked an end to the losing streak of Sikoa that lasted for 40 matches counting from his big win against John Cena at Crown Jewel PLE of last year.

Also, Gunther featured in a match for the World Heavyweight Championship at the WWE Live Event and came up short. Now that his Intercontinental Title reign is over, the Raw roster member has been experiencing some back-to-back losses.

During last week’s Raw, Gunther made his first appearance on Raw since his WrestleMania 40 loss and said he elevated the Intercontinental Championship to the heights it had never witnessed before. Gunther said a big weight had been lifted off his shoulders and for that, he was thankful to Sami Zayn.

Gunther then officially announced his participation in the King of the Ring 2024 tournament. Heading into the WWE Live Event, he was in attendance at this week’s Raw for the Draft Night two edition. Eventually, Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser were selected to be the number one pick of the red brand.

WWE Live Event Bologna results from Italy

– Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (c) def. Ludwig Kaiser to retain the Title

– Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair & Naomi def. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka & Kairi Sane)

– The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga) def. Randy Orton & LA Knight. After the match, Orton RKO-ed Tonga, and Knight hit Sikoa with the BFT.

– Fatal-4-Way Match for the World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) def. Chad Gable, Jey Uso & Gunther to retain the Title

– World Tag Team Championship Match: Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) (c) def. Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh) to retain the Titles

– Women’s World Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) def. Nia Jax to retain the Title

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: In the headliner of WWE Live Event Bologna, Cody Rhodes (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the Title (courtesy WWFOldSchool)