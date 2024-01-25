Nasser Hussain Slams England For Leaving Out James Anderson For 1st IND vs ENG Test

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has expressed surprise at James Anderson not being included in England’s playing XI for the first Test against India.

The visitors have named only one frontline fast-bowler and three spinners in their playing eleven for the series-opener. Mark Wood is the only specialist fast-bowler in the team as James Anderson failed to make the cut. The ploy, however, has not gone down well with Nasser Hussain as the former cricketer suggested that England could have gone with a more balanced attack.

James Anderson is currently the most decorated fast-bowler in the world. No fast-bowler, past or present, has taken more wickets than him in the longest format of the game. The right-arm pacer has picked up a staggering 690 wickets in 183 Test matches, averaging 26.42 while bowling with an economy of 2.78.

“Do you think that inexperience maybe as well has led to the four spinner option? You’ve obviously got Leach. Like you said, haven’t bowled since June. July. You’ve got the two inexperienced lads in Hartley and Rehan Ahmed. You could have gone with more balance in the side,” Nasser Hussain told Sky Sports.

Nasser Hussain hails James Anderson:

Nasser Hussain further hailed James Anderson as England’s greatest ever bowler and pointed out that the pacer has a good record in subcontinent. He also said that the inexperience of the spin bowlers might have prompted the English team-management to go with three spinners.

“You’re leaving out one of our greatest ever cricketers in Jimmy Anderson. Our greatest ever bowler has a good record in the subcontinent. I would like a more balanced bowling attack. But I guess with Rehan Ahmed’s second test match, partly debut, Leach not bowling for a long time. They just feel they need three because obviously looking at that surface, it’s going to turn,” said Hussain.

England Playing XI for 1st Test:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Jack Leach.