No Steve Smith As Aaron Finch Names His Australia Playing XI For T20 World Cup 2024

Steve Smith has failed to find a spot in former Australia captain Aaron Finch’s playing 11 for this year’s T20 World Cup. The marquee event is scheduled to take place in June 2024 in the Caribbeans and the United States of America.

The Australian team-management and the selectors have given Steve Smith ample chances in recent times to cement his spot in the T20I team. Right after the ODI World Cup, he played in the T20I series against India although most of the players who participated in the marquee event returned home after the triumphant campaign.

While he is rested for the upcoming series against West Indies, he has been named in the three-match series against New Zealand. The inclusion in the team for the New Zealand series is a big indication that Steve Smith features prominently in the Australian team-management’s plans.

However, Aaron Finch believes his former teammate is unlikely to be a part of the playing eleven during the World Cup later this year. The former cricketer, who led Australia to the T20 World Cup win in 2021, stated that wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis is a better option that Steve Smith.

Aaron Finch’s Australia Playing XI For World Cup:

“I probably don’t have him in the 11 at the moment and the reason for that is I think there’s enough batting firepower right there in the list… Josh Inglis, he’s so versatile that he can almost play the role that Steve Smith plays but also a finisher as well,” Aaron Finch said on ESPNcricinfo.

Speaking further, Finch stated that he would also prefer allrounders Marcus Stoinis and Matt Short in his team. He stated that one of the two allrounders could be picked depending on the condition.

“I’ve got Marcus Stoinis and Matt Short in. In the Caribbean, the wickets can spin a lot as well. I’d like to have the option of Matt Short there or Marcus Stoinis if you feel like you need that extra cover with the ball,” he said.

Aaron Finch’s Australia playing XI for T20 World Cup:

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis/Matthew Short, Tim David, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, and Josh Hazlewood.