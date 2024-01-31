sportzwiki logo
  • Not Virat Kohli As Sarfaraz Khan Reveals His Favourite Cricketer

Not Virat Kohli As Sarfaraz Khan Reveals His Favourite Cricketer

Sportzwiki Editor

Jan 31, 2024 at 2:42 PM

Not Virat Kohli As Sarfaraz Khan Reveals His Favourite Cricketer

Sarfaraz Khan has revealed the name of his favourite cricketer as he gears up for his first-ever international assignment. After toiling hard for years in domestic circuit, the right-handed batsman has finally earned his maiden India call-up for the forthcoming second Test of the ongoing series against England.

He earned the call-up after Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul were ruled out of the game due to a hamstring and right quadriceps injury respectively. Apart from Sarfaraz Khan, left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar and allrounder Washington Sundar have been added to India’s squad as well. With Rahul sidelined and Virat Kohli not available, Sarfaraz Khan would be hoping that he gets the chance to make his debut.

Sarfaraz Khan’s favourite cricketer:

After earning his maiden India call-up, Sarfaraz Khan has revealed that India captain Rohit Sharma is his favourite cricketer. In a recent interview, the Mumbai star praised the India skipper and talked about his famous pull shots. He also revealed that he and his teammates keep talking about Rohit Sharma’s three double-centuries in ODIs. Rohit is the only player in the world with more than one double century in the 50-over format.

“Rohit Sharma is my favourite player – he has got very good pull shots, even in my dressing room, everyone talks about the 3 double hundreds of Rohit,” Sarfaraz Khan told Sports Yaari.

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Khan will be desperate to prove himself in international cricket as well. The right-handed batsman recently impressed for India A against England Lions. He scored 96 in the practice game before scoring a fifty in the first unofficial Test. It was followed by a brilliant knock of 161 in the second unofficial Test.

India squad for 2nd Test:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar.

