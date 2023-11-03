ODI World Cup 2023: Babar Azam Disappointed With The WhatsApp Conversation Leak – Reports

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: Babar Azam Disappointed With The WhatsApp Conversation Leak – Reports

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 3, 2023 at 3:20 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Babar Azam Disappointed With The WhatsApp Conversation Leak &#8211; Reports

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was engulfed in controversy when a live broadcast of an alleged private WhatsApp communication between the Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and a senior PCB official was made public following the team’s poor campaign in the mega event.

The argument erupted when former Pakistani cricket player Rashid Latif claimed on a local TV show that Babar had attempted to contact prominent members of the PCB, such as Salman Naseer, Usman Wahla, and Zaka Ashraf, but had not received a response for two days.

Former wicketkeeper Rashid Latif asserted on Saturday that Zaka Ashraf, the chairman of the PCB management committee, was not returning Babar Azam’s calls or text messages. Officials from the PCB, however, have refuted these accusations and stated that they were taken aback by Latif’s claim that Babar Azam had tried to contact Zaka Ashraf.

Mickey Arthur And Babar Azam
Mickey Arthur And Babar Azam Credits: Twitter

The PCB CEO Ashraf published an exchange on WhatsApp between Babar Azam and Salman Naseer, the company’s chief operating officer, and a sports journalist to refute Latif’s allegations. Naseer asked Babar about reports of failed attempts to get in touch with the chairman during the conversation, to which Babar denied making any calls.

The dispute intensified when a private news channel showed a screenshot of the conversation, purportedly with Zaka Ashraf’s approval. Despite this, the PCB issued a statement asserting that it did not influence the channel’s editorial policies.

However, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials dispelled the rumour that Zaka Ashraf ignored Babar Azam’s entreaties for communication, explaining instead that Zaka Ashraf and Babar Azam had a productive meeting in India.

Pakistan Cricket Team
Pakistan Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

The players on the national team and the PCB COO are not confident in each other because of what is happening. According to a report by the local media, Babar Azam is not pleased with the revelation and has voiced concerns about his private conversations on sensitive topics being leaked to the media in the future.

After dropping their last four matches, Pakistan is in danger of leaving the World Cup early for the first time in their history. Due to their string of tight losses, Pakistan’s captain has been under pressure in the past few games.

The Men in Green has not demonstrated any resistance and their fielders have performed poorly, but would look to win their next two games to make a strong case for the ODI World Cup semifinals.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Babar Azam

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Zaka Ashraf

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) To Sack Entire Foreign Coaches Following Babar Azam-Led Team&#8217;s Poor Performance &#8211; Reports
ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) To Sack Entire Foreign Coaches Following Babar Azam-Led Team’s Poor Performance – Reports

Nov 14, 2023, 4:32 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Dissatisfied With Central Contract Dispute, Players Putting Money Before Country &#8211; Reports
ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Dissatisfied With Central Contract Dispute, Players Putting Money Before Country – Reports

Nov 14, 2023, 10:50 AM

PSL 2024: Pakistan Super League (PSL) Likely To Be Moved To Dubai, With Franchises Divided By Their Opinions &#8211; Reports
PSL 2024: Pakistan Super League (PSL) Likely To Be Moved To Dubai, With Franchises Divided By Their Opinions – Reports

Nov 9, 2023, 2:51 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Accepts Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq Resignation, Replacement To Be Announced Shortly
ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Accepts Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq Resignation, Replacement To Be Announced Shortly

Nov 9, 2023, 2:51 PM

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Officials Oppose Zaka Ashraf&#8217;s Contract Extension, Bats For The Appointment Of Former Management &#8211; Reports
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Officials Oppose Zaka Ashraf’s Contract Extension, Bats For The Appointment Of Former Management – Reports

Nov 7, 2023, 4:20 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Babar Azam Disappointed With The WhatsApp Conversation Leak &#8211; Reports
ODI World Cup 2023: Babar Azam Disappointed With The WhatsApp Conversation Leak – Reports

Nov 3, 2023, 3:20 PM

