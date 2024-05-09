One of the reasons behind the humiliating 10-wicket defeat of the Lucknow Super Giant (LSG) under the leadership of KL Rahul against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) was their batting intent in the powerplay. Sunrisers chased down the 167-run score with 10 wickets in hand, and with 62 balls to spare.

KL Rahul could score only 29 runs in 33 balls, with the help of one boundary and after opening the batting, and spending the whole powerplay in the middle.

The wicket-keeper batter missed out on the India squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, set to take place in the West Indies and the United States of America.

‘You have got to have the resources to play that way.’- Ian Bishop

The former West Indies fast bowler and a sharp mind in the cricket fraternity, Ian Bishop advised the LSG captain to play with freedom.

‘It is just loosening the shackles of your mind, really being prepared. I think he has to be prepared to say well, we may lose a couple of games, we may get rolled over as Pat Cummins has said.’ Ian Bishop said in a discussion with ESPNcricinfo. ‘But if you have the resources and that’s the other thing, you have got to have the resources to play that way.’

‘You have to select well and just be brave because that’s the way the game has gone on most occasions. There are times at the Wankhede the other night, you will have a pitch that demands a little bit more circumspection for example.’ Bishop added in the same discussion. ‘But generally, the way the game has gone in this IPL, you have got to be able to play freely, have the resources to go there and play freely.’

It was quite bizarre how the Lucknow Super Giants scored only 29 runs for the loss of opener Quinton de Kock and their number three batter, Marcus Stoinis during the powerplay. The only boundary of the period was a six, that KL Rahul smashed over the deep cover against Pat Cummins in the second over.

‘Looks like KL Rahul is carrying the whole team’- Mitchell McClenaghan

Lucknow promoted Krunal Pandya at number four, and the left-handed all-rounder too couldn’t do much, as he headed back to the dressing room with 24 runs in 21 balls, with a couple of over boundaries.

Meanwhile, former New Zealand fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan believed that KL Rahul needs an upgrade if he wants to extend his career for India.

‘I think if this doesn’t wake KL (Rahul) up to the style of cricket he needs to play going forward to be successful and to continue to play for India, you know I don’t know what will. I think’- pointed out McClenaghan.

Straightaway, Ian Bishop admitted that KL Rahul has all the skill and power to come with splendid knocks.

‘Absolutely he can. I think he is got to get past, very similar to what we have seen with Virat (Kohli) you know like how you are the only person who can score runs.’ McClenaghan replied back. ‘he’s got to go right I need to score runs and if I am going to miss out, it is okay, trust the other guys to do the job.’

‘That’s what it looks like, it looks like he is carrying the whole team on his back, thinking that if he doesn’t bat the innings, you are not going to get a score, and if he does get out, they are long way behind where they need be.’ The former fast bowler added.

He also thinks that if the message from the team is simple and that they won’t drop KL Rahul based on his intent, the veteran could come with fire-cracking knocks.

‘If they can unlock that, he is one of the best players going around and he will bounce back from this.’ Mitchell concluded.

Rahul is the sixth-highest run-getter of the IPL 2024 with 460 runs in 11 innings at an average of 41.90 and a strike rate of 136.09 with three fifties.