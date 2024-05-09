It took Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head only 58 runs to chase down 167-runs against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) with 10-wickets in hand, thanks to their 167-run opening partnership.

The young-left hander nailed Yash Thakur for four boundaries in the second over, before launching Ravi Bishnoi over long-on region for a six. The way he timed Thakur for another maximum, slammed over the fine-leg deserved a lot of praise.

With another six over the long-on against Ayush Badoni, Abhishek Sharma celebrated his19-ball half century in the game. He remained unbeaten on 75-runs in 28 balls with the help of eight boundaries and six sixes to help his side securing a cakewalk victory.

Also Read: Pakistan Players To Get $100,000 Each If They Win T20 World Cup 2024, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi

‘You can see Abhishek Sharma’- Aakash Chopra hailed the youngster

Remarking on the victory of the Hyderabad franchise. Former India batter Aakash Chopra applauded the free-flowing batting of Abhishek Sharma, and compared his range of shots with an Indian legend and superstar Yuvraj Singh, who has also played the mentor role of the young opener.

‘Abhishek Sharma is a very good story. If I compare their (Abhishek and Travis Head’s) hitting styles, Abhishek’s style seems cleaner to me.’ Observed the former India opener. ‘The back lift comes nicely, it reminds you slightly of Yuvraj Singh, and the downswing is very good. You see class in his batting.’

Even after getting close to the target, none of the openers went under the shade, and slowed their innings against the Super Giants. Abhishek Sharma finished with a strike rate of 267.86, while Head won the ‘Player of the Match’ award with a strike rate of close to 300.

‘It seems like Head is taking people’s class, as though he is just beating them up, and it seems just like an extension of cricketing shots in his (Abhishek Sharma’s) case.’ The veteran expressed on his YouTube video. ‘He also hits sixes. He hit six sixes and eight fours, and scored 75 runs off 28 balls. If Travis Head had a strike rate of 296, he also had a strike rate close to 270.’

Former India opener finds future of Indian Cricket in good hands

Even though the youngster isn’t part of the T20 World Cup 2024 team, Chopra believes that the 23-year-old isn’t far away from his maiden India cap.

Also Read: Watch: Sanju Samson Reveals How Sreesanth’s Lie To Rahul Dravid Became Game Changer For Him At Rajasthan Royals

“I feel Abhishek Sharma should be in the Indian team not too long from now. His name should come in the Indian team.’ Chopra hoped. ‘We cannot say that we don’t have strikers. We have many. You can see Abhishek Sharma. After that, Yashasvi Jaiswal hits at the top.’

He also noted that the Indian team now have so many big-hitters, even though a few of those have made it to the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

‘Suryakumar Yadav, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Reddy, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Rishabh Pant, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, Prabhsimran Singh – all of them hit. There are plenty and I might have forgotten many names.’ The reputed commentator sated.

Chopra also feels that the future of the Indian team is in good hands, but if they want to go to a different direction, then it’s not the fault of the cricketers. It’s up to the team on how they want to go to their business.

‘It’s heartening to see the way they are batting.’ Akash Chopra concluded.

Abhishek Sharma now has 401 runs in the 12 innings of the IPL 2024 at an average of 36.45 with a strike rate of 205.64, including couple of half-centuries.