ODI World Cup 2023: I Always Look For Big-Time Players And Ravindra Jadeja Absolutely Lives For Those Occasions – Graeme Swann

ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

ODI World Cup 2023: I Always Look For Big-Time Players And Ravindra Jadeja Absolutely Lives For Those Occasions – Graeme Swann

Avinash T
Nov 18, 2023 at 12:50 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: I Always Look For Big-Time Players And Ravindra Jadeja Absolutely Lives For Those Occasions &#8211; Graeme Swann

Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann has picked Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as the key player for the finals of the ODI World Cup 2023 against Australia on Sunday. Rohit Sharma will have the opportunity to lead the Indian team to the third ODI World Cup title after Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni.

Team India advanced to the finals of the ODI World Cup 2023 on home soil after winning all nine of their league games and the semifinal by thrashing the New Zealand side by 70 runs in the semifinal. In contrast, Australia lost their first two games of the season before winning seven straight to go to the semifinals and defeated South Africa by three wickets in the semifinal in a high-octane encounter.

During a discussion on CNN News 18, Graeme Swann feels that Ravindra Jadeja will x-factor player for India against Australia citing his success with the Chennai Super Kings in the 2023 Indian Premier League. He claims that Jadeja lives up to the expectations on important occasions and would stand up for the team in the high-pressure game.

“I am always going to look for the X-factor player, the rockstar, and that has to be (Ravindra) Jadeja. He has had a fairly quiet backend to this World Cup, mostly because the batting order hasn’t really given him anything to do.”

Graeme Swann
Graeme Swann Credits: Twitter

“I always look for big-time players, players when the pressure is on in the heat of the battle, times when even the world’s best fail, Jadeja absolutely lives for those occasions. Just look at the IPL last year, wins the whole IPL off the last two balls, a six and a four,” Graeme Swann said.

Ravindra Jadeja has played a crucial role in the Indian team over the last few years, and his ability to offer balance in the playing 11, especially in the absence of Hardik Pandya has helped the Indian team to register many memorable victories over the years.

Ravindra Jadeja Is Calmness Personified When He Walks Out To Bat – Graeme Swann

Graeme Swann praised Ravindra Jadeja for his ability to remain composed and calm under pressure. He thinks that Jadeja can score runs from any position, even in a challenging one, and that Australian batters will find it difficult to overcome the left-arm spinner in the ODI World Cup 2023.

“He is the sort of player who makes me so confident in the Indian team because even if wickets do fall, even if they do get in a chasing situation, he is calmness personified when he walks out to bat. It doesn’t look like he is bothered about anything. He can score all around and hit the winning runs.”

Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja Credits: Twitter

“Then with the ball, if it’s turning especially, the Aussies do not know how to play Jadeja, they are like the English. We don’t know how to play Jadeja, neither do the Aussies. Of course, he is a spinner as well because I always look to the spinners,” Graeme Swann added.

In the opening game against Australia, Ravindra Jadeja’s remarkable delivery bamboozled Steve Smith by smashing the top of the off-stump. Apart from Steve Smith’s wicket, Ravindra Jadeja struck twice in short intervals to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey. He would be keen to repeat his heroics once again at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

2023 ODI World Cup

Graeme Swann

India National Cricket Team

Ravindra Jadeja

