SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: It Would Be Huge Blow If Shakib Al Hasan Is Not On Their Side – Aaron Finch Names The Key Player For Bangladesh Against India

pencil icon
SW Desk
pencil icon

Oct 19, 2023 at 11:56 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: It Would Be Huge Blow If Shakib Al Hasan Is Not On Their Side &#8211; Aaron Finch Names The Key Player For Bangladesh Against India

Former Australian skipper Aaron Finch feels that Bangladesh will endure a massive blow if Shakib Al Hasan fails to recover from injury on time for their game against India on Thursday. The Bangladesh skipper sustained a quad injury when they played against New Zealand at the Chepauk.

During the game against Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan bowled his final ten overs before leaving the field for scans and handing the captaincy to Najmul Hossain Shanto. The Blackcaps eventually defeated Bangladesh for the second time in a row by scoring 246 runs in 42.5 overs and prior to their game against India, Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingh revealed that the management would be careful with the return of Shakib to the team.

Speaking on Star Sports, Aaron Finch believes that Shakib Al Hasan‘s absence from the team would be a big blow for the team in their marquee clash against India and feels that Bangladesh players need to bring their A-game to potentially win the game in Pune on Thursday.

“Yeah, that would be a huge blow (Shakib injury) if he’s not on their side, because the experience, the captaincy, that goes without saying,” Aaron Finch said.

Aaron Finch
Aaron Finch Credits: Twitter

“What do they need to do? Well, they need to do everything exceptionally well for somebody to have an absolute day out. I think with either bat or ball. They’ve got the skill there; I think that with their batting lineup, there’s just been a little bit too much shuffling around,” Aaron Finch added.

Bangladesh’s performance at the ODI World Cup has been dismal so far, as their victory against Afghanistan in the group stage has been the only noteworthy outing. Shakib Al Hasan-led side has lost their other two games to England and  New Zealand in the marquee event in a convincing manner.

I’d Like To See Their Best Players Get Right Up To The Top – Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch urged the Bangladesh players to bring their top game against India and wants the middle-order batter to contribute to the team and put the pressure on the men in blue on Thursday.

Bangladesh Cricket Team
Bangladesh Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“I’d like to see their best players get right up to the top. Really stack the high middle order there and let them take the pressure because you might get a better result than what we’ve seen so far at this time,” Aaron Finch concluded.

India holds the upper edge against Bangladesh after their historic victory at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, back in 2007. However, the Tigers might take heart from their 2-1 series victory at home last season against an Indian team that was at full strength to put down an inspiring show in the ongoing ODI World Cup.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Aaron Finch

Bangladesh National Cricket Team

Shakib al Hasan

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: It Would Be Huge Blow If Shakib Al Hasan Is Not On Their Side &#8211; Aaron Finch Names The Key Player For Bangladesh Against India
ODI World Cup 2023: It Would Be Huge Blow If Shakib Al Hasan Is Not On Their Side – Aaron Finch Names The Key Player For Bangladesh Against India

Oct 19, 2023, 11:51 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: That Can Become Contagious Among The Group &#8211; Aaron Finch Wants Australia To Improve Their On-field Body Language
ODI World Cup 2023: That Can Become Contagious Among The Group – Aaron Finch Wants Australia To Improve Their On-field Body Language

Oct 14, 2023, 1:39 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Aaron Finch Reveals His Choice Of Australia&#8217;s Playing 11 For The Opening Clash Against India
ODI World Cup 2023: Aaron Finch Reveals His Choice Of Australia’s Playing 11 For The Opening Clash Against India

Oct 5, 2023, 5:15 PM

IND vs AUS: I Think New Ball Bowlers Who Can swing, Are A Danger To Everyone &#8211; Aaron Finch On Bowlers Who Can Be Lethal In World Cup
IND vs AUS: I Think New Ball Bowlers Who Can swing, Are A Danger To Everyone – Aaron Finch On Bowlers Who Can Be Lethal In World Cup

Sep 25, 2023, 12:33 PM

IPL 2023: They Will Not Reach Playoffs This Season: Aaron Finch Makes Prediction About Franchise
IPL 2023: They Will Not Reach Playoffs This Season: Aaron Finch Makes Prediction About Franchise

Mar 28, 2023, 9:31 AM

IPL 2023: Aaron Finch Backs KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock To Be LSG&#8217;s Biggest Strength This Year
IPL 2023: Aaron Finch Backs KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock To Be LSG’s Biggest Strength This Year

Mar 27, 2023, 10:15 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic