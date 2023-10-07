SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammad Amir Names Three Key Players For India To Win The Marquee Event On Home Soil

SW Desk

Oct 7, 2023 at 4:53 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammad Amir Names Three Key Players For India To Win The Marquee Event On Home Soil

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir feels that India will walk in as one of the favourites to win the ICC World Cup 2023 at their home and detailed what are the things that must go the Men in Blue way to win the marquee event. The highly awaited event of the year kicked off on Thursday, with New Zealand coming over the top of defending champions England in Ahmedabad.

The Indian team led by Rohit Sharma will enter the marquee event with great momentum on the home soil. They have secured dominating victories in the Asia Cup 2023 and a bilateral series against Australia.

The Men in Blue will be one of the favourites to win the championship, as they have almost have full-strength squad and well-settled unit heading the primary 50-over competition in the World.

Speaking on Pakistan’s “Hasna Mana Hai” show, Mohammad Amir feels that India will win the tournament if three of its players have a strong performance in the game, stating that their performance will largely depend on the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Mohammad Amir and Virat Kohli
Mohammad Amir and Virat Kohli Credits: Twitter

“Agar ye teen bande from Day 1 se perform karenge naa—Bumrah, Rohit aur Kohli—India final jeetega,” Mohammad Amir said.

The experienced players in the India team for the ODI World Cup will be Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah. These players have the ability to make a significant difference in the game at any point in time, and their form and fitness throughout the tournament will be crucial for India in the marquee event.

Mohammad Amir Picks Four Semifinalist Teams For The ODI World Cup 2023

Mohammad Amir has predicted the four semifinalists for the 2023 World Cup. The left arm-pacer believes that Pakistan, Australia, England, and India would make it through to the next stage of the championship in India, even though he backed New Zealand at first over Pakistan.

India vs Pakistan
India vs Pakistan Credits: Twitter

“England, India, Australia, Pakistan. Pehele main New Zealand ko kar raha tha par ab Pakistan ko kyuki ab Pakistan team par koi pressure nahi hai. Jab Pakistan team ko sab write off karte hai naa fir humari team make kuch different karti hai,” Mohammad Amir added.

England, India, Australia, and Pakistan have a formidable unit to make it into the final four of the competition, as many cricket experts and fans back them to go all the way in the tournament.

Meanwhile, they face stiff competition from the likes of New Zealand and South Africa, who also have the firepower to make it big in the mega event in India.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

India National Cricket Team

Mohammad Amir

NEWS

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: Luckily The Ball To Steve Smith Turned A Little More &#8211; Ravindra Jadeja Pleased With His Bowling Against Australia
ODI World Cup 2023: Luckily The Ball To Steve Smith Turned A Little More – Ravindra Jadeja Pleased With His Bowling Against Australia

Oct 9, 2023, 3:14 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: We Still Felt That New Ball Was Doing Enough &#8211; Josh Hazelwood On Virat Kohli&#8217;s Catch Drop Of His Bowling
ODI World Cup 2023: We Still Felt That New Ball Was Doing Enough – Josh Hazelwood On Virat Kohli’s Catch Drop Of His Bowling

Oct 9, 2023, 2:27 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Relishing The Pressure Is One Of The Most Important Aspects &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Hails Virat Kohl For His Match-winning Knock At Chepauk
ODI World Cup 2023: Relishing The Pressure Is One Of The Most Important Aspects – Sunil Gavaskar Hails Virat Kohl For His Match-winning Knock At Chepauk

Oct 9, 2023, 1:12 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: The Fightback That We Saw Was The Most Impressive, So Other Teams Will Have To Watch Out &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar
ODI World Cup 2023: The Fightback That We Saw Was The Most Impressive, So Other Teams Will Have To Watch Out – Sunil Gavaskar

Oct 9, 2023, 1:00 PM

I Was Like &#8216;Just Wake Me Up When It&#8217;s All Over&#8217; &#8211; Ravichandran Ashwin Reveals The Tense Moment When Virat Kohli Top Edged The Ball Against Australia
I Was Like ‘Just Wake Me Up When It’s All Over’ – Ravichandran Ashwin Reveals The Tense Moment When Virat Kohli Top Edged The Ball Against Australia

Oct 9, 2023, 12:08 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Yuvraj Singh Lashes Out At Shreyas Iyer For Gifting His Wicket In The Opening Game Against Australia
ODI World Cup 2023: Yuvraj Singh Lashes Out At Shreyas Iyer For Gifting His Wicket In The Opening Game Against Australia

Oct 9, 2023, 11:24 AM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links