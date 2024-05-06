A commercial aired this Sunday in the middle of NBC’s pre-race coverage of the Kentucky Derby to confirm the details of Wrestlemania 41. An official statement followed by the WWE which further confirmed that the Show of Shows will be held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20, 2025.

Various sources previously confirmed Vegas to be the front-runner to be the show’s host rather than Minneapolis and those reports were true. Speaking of this, the latter city was always in discussion for hosting Wrestlemania 41 until very recently the Sin City took things over.

For a long time, WrestleMania 41 was originally rumored to take place at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Regarding WWE scrapping things for the show from this venue, Wendy Blackshaw, President of Minnesota Sports and Events, had the following to offer where he also hoped to have more WWE shows in the city in the future,

“We were informed by WWE that Minnesota would not host WrestleMania in 2025 due to a change in direction by new ownership. Although disappointed, we are in discussions with WWE about future events in Minnesota. We are optimistic that Minnesota will host WWE events here in the future.”

Wrestlemania 41: WWE has its reason to host PLE at Easter weekend

In further news, the announcement of Wrestlemania 41 coinciding with Easter weekend, raised questions among the fans about the WWE holding such a big-scale event at a weekend where many will be celebrating. Dave Meltzer noted in his report in WON that Las Vegas hopes to attract a larger crowd and boost tourism numbers by hosting the show during that weekend,

“Vegas wanted it because they wanted them in when it traditionally is not a good weekend for tourism. That’s the reason they wanted them in because they wanted them in on a weekend that’s not good for tourism. So they’ll have a great weekend because lots of people are going to come in. So that was the reason that it was that weekend.”

WWE wanted to make sure that they were away from the Final Four for Wrestlemania 41 as previously noted by the WWE President Nick Khan. The first weekend of May was under consideration alongside the Easter weekend. Traditionally, WWE would have wanted to avoid Easter, but the city of Las Vegas wanted Easter and thus the deal came to fruition.