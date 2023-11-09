ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Accepts Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq Resignation, Replacement To Be Announced Shortly

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
New Zealand
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Accepts Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq Resignation, Replacement To Be Announced Shortly

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 9, 2023 at 2:51 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Accepts Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq Resignation, Replacement To Be Announced Shortly

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) received a resignation letter from Inzamam-ul-Haq, who had been leading the national and junior men’s selection committees. PCB will now choose his successor, and a detailed timetable will be released soon.

Pakistan captain Inzamam ul Haq was appointed the chief selector of the Pakistan men’s team on August 7, 2023, and his outstanding performance in that role earned him the title of junior men’s selection committee leader the following month. The ongoing stint was the second time Inzamam was the chief selector of the Pakistan men’s team as he earlier held the post from 2016-2019.

Pakistan team’s poor performance has made it challenging for them to reach the semi-finals. This has led to criticism aimed at Captain Babar Azam and the chief selector over their choice of player for the ODI World Cup team.

Pakistan Cricket Team
Pakistan Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

On October 30, Inzamam-ul-Haq voluntarily decided to resign from his position, which allowed the PCB to impartially look into the claims of conflict of interest. The former Pakistani captain has said he will take up his role as head selector if found not guilty.

The PCB has assigned five individuals to a special team that will conduct a thorough investigation into these issues. The job assigned to this investigative team is to verify the intricacies of the claims of conflicts of interest in the sports club selection procedure.

The local media has reported that Talha Rehmani, the agent of cricket players, owns “Yazo International Limited,” a corporation in which Inzamam is a shareholder. Rehmani represents Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, among of the senior team’s talents, hence this affiliation has drawn criticism.

Earlier it was reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board would have to pay him a substantial amount of PKR 15 million, or 2.5 million rupees each month over six months if the board chose to terminate his contract early.

Pakistan Cricket Team
Pakistan Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

Pakistan is currently competing in the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 seeking a berth in the semi-finals. On November 11, they will play their last group-stage match in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens against the reigning champions, England.

With a thrilling victory over New Zealand in their most recent match in Bangalore, Babar Azam and his squad have revived their chances of making it to the World Cup semifinals. To secure a chance to advance to the Semifinals, the Pakistani side will want to defeat the reigning champions, even if their destiny is dependent on the outcome of the match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Inzamam-ul-Haq

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

Pakistan National Cricket Team

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Accepts Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq Resignation, Replacement To Be Announced Shortly

Nov 9, 2023, 2:51 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) To Pay A Significant Amount To Inzamam-ul-Haq If His Contract Is Terminated Early
ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) To Pay A Significant Amount To Inzamam-ul-Haq If His Contract Is Terminated Early

Oct 29, 2023, 11:50 AM

The Selection Door Is Not Closed For Any Player &#8211; Inzamam-ul-Haq On Mohammad Amir&#8217;s Comeback In International Cricket
The Selection Door Is Not Closed For Any Player – Inzamam-ul-Haq On Mohammad Amir’s Comeback In International Cricket

Sep 22, 2023, 5:38 PM

Inzamam Ul Haq Wants Mickey Arthur And Grant Bradburn To Continue With Pakistan Team- Reports
Inzamam Ul Haq Wants Mickey Arthur And Grant Bradburn To Continue With Pakistan Team- Reports

Aug 8, 2023, 3:31 PM

Inzamam Ul Haq Appointed As Chief Selector Of Pakistan Team
Inzamam Ul Haq Appointed As Chief Selector Of Pakistan Team

Aug 8, 2023, 1:33 PM

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Likely To Appoint Inzamam-ul-Haq As Pakistan Team Chief Selector &#8211; Reports
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Likely To Appoint Inzamam-ul-Haq As Pakistan Team Chief Selector – Reports

Aug 6, 2023, 1:35 PM

