ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Looks Set To Surpass Sachin Tendulkar To Achieve This Massive Record In International Cricket

Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli has been in outstanding form recently, despite a rare miss against Pakistan in the most recent World Cup 2023 encounter. The 34-year-old will be on the verge of surpassing the significant record of Sachin Tendulkar if he manages to score 77 runs in the game.

Virat Kohli had a brilliant start to the tournament scoring 85 and 55* in the first two games of the tournament before a rare failure against Pakistan and the former Indian skipper would look to continue their fine form going forward in the marquee event.

Three batters have reached the elite club of international cricketers who have scored 26,000 runs. Tendulkar, who leads the group with 34,357 runs, is followed on the list by Kumara Sangakkara, who has 28,016 runs, and the former Australian skipper has 27,483 runs under his belt.

With a total of 25,923 runs in 510 international games, Virat Kohli is just 77 runs away from surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s remarkable record for the fastest 26,00 runs in international cricket.

The 34-year-old is the only player with a combined batting average of more than 50 among batters who have scored more than 25000 runs. To date, he has scored a total of 77 centuries and 134 fifties.

Virat Kohli has been Men in Blue’s best batter in red-ball cricket and white-ball cricket over the years. The Indian batting maestro was a part of India’s victorious 2011 and 2013 Champions Trophy campaigns. He was India’s leading run scorer in the ICC events and captained the Indian team in all three formats for over five years and would be a crucial player for the team’s success in the ongoing ODI World Cup.

The Indian batting maestro has been unstoppable since he recovered his form starting in Asia Cup 2022, In the BGT 2023, The former Indian skipper scored a Test century after almost a gap of three years and five months followed by his brilliance in IPL.

Virat Kohli is a brilliant batter across the three formats of the game, his domination in ODI Cricket has been of a different level altogether. The former Indian skipper would look to continue his fine form going forward for the team.

The Rohit Sharma-led side is trying to put their best foot forward to win the championship on Indian soil as the last three World Cups were won by the hosting nations and Virat Kohli would be crucial for the team’s chances in the big matches.