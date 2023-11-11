ODI World Cup 2023: You Can Still Be Selfish By Trying To Look To Score Your Runs – Gautam Gambhir Hails Rohit Sharma For His Selfless Batting

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
New Zealand
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: You Can Still Be Selfish By Trying To Look To Score Your Runs – Gautam Gambhir Hails Rohit Sharma For His Selfless Batting

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 11, 2023 at 3:46 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: You Can Still Be Selfish By Trying To Look To Score Your Runs &#8211; Gautam Gambhir Hails Rohit Sharma For His Selfless Batting

Former Indian World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir heaped praise on Indian skipper Rohit Sharma for playing a selfless brand of cricket in the ongoing marquee event. The 36-year-old has been aggressive in his approach in the powerplay to put pressure on the opponent bowlers, which helps the Indian middle order to take their time in the game.

Rohit Sharma took over the captaincy from Virat Kohli last year across all formats, and he has proven to be an excellent leader. He has led the Indian team to the 8th Asia Cup title in 2023 and the opener has been leading the team from the front with his bat scoring 442 runs from eight innings at a higher strike rate.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, In addition to saying that he could easily have played for the milestones if he had batted for himself, Gautam Gambhir feels that Rohit Sharma sets an excellent example on the field and that his consistency at the top of the order has helped the team get off to a strong start in the tournament.

“I have said this about Rohit Sharma already. Just laughing around with teammates and speaking well about them in the media doesn’t make you selfless. You can still be selfish by trying to look to score your runs. But it is the way you bat or bowl that makes you selfless

Gautam Gambhir, PC- Twitter
Gautam Gambhir Credits: Twitter

“Rohit said that the team is looking to play aggressively and he has led by example. If he wanted to, he could have easily scored a hundred in 25 overs. So he has been selfless by his actions and not just words.” Gautam Gambhir said

Rohit Sharma breathed new life into Indian cricket after Virat Kohli stepped down as captain following the 2021 T20 World Cup. The Indian captain now has the opportunity to follow the great Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni as the third Indian captain to win the ODI World Cup.

This Is How You Give Confidence To The Dressing Room – Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir also highlighted that Rohit Sharma supported Shreyas Iyer in a post-match interview. According to the former cricket player, a captain’s ability to ensure that the players feel comfortable is essential, which would help the players to perform at their best.

Indian Cricket Team
Indian Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“A selfless leader also brings security in the dressing room. He said that ‘Een if Shreyas wouldn’t have performed, I would have backed him.’ This is how you give confidence to the dressing room.

“If you drop someone after three games, the whole dressing room becomes insecure. This is the reason why India have been doing well as they have a leader who is calm and not obsessed,” Gautam Gambhir added.

With India failing to win a single ICC trophy over the last decade or so, many believe that the 2023 ODI World Cup will give them the best chance to win the championship as the conditions would favour the Indian team as they have experienced players in their team and the Rohit Sharma-led side is red-hot favourites to win the title after the impressive performance in the league stage.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Gautam Gambhir

India National Cricket Team

Rohit Sharma

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: You Can Still Be Selfish By Trying To Look To Score Your Runs &#8211; Gautam Gambhir Hails Rohit Sharma For His Selfless Batting
ODI World Cup 2023: You Can Still Be Selfish By Trying To Look To Score Your Runs – Gautam Gambhir Hails Rohit Sharma For His Selfless Batting

Nov 11, 2023, 3:46 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Having A Pool Of Players Is Going To Be Most Important &#8211; Shoaib Malik Highlights The Difference Between India And Pakistan
ODI World Cup 2023: Having A Pool Of Players Is Going To Be Most Important – Shoaib Malik Highlights The Difference Between India And Pakistan

Nov 11, 2023, 2:08 PM

IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction: India vs Netherlands Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &amp; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 45
IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction: India vs Netherlands Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 45

Nov 11, 2023, 12:27 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: It&#8217;s A New Generation And You Can&#8217;t Really Compare The Numbers &#8211; AB de Villiers On Virat Kohli Equaling Sachin Tendulkar&#8217;s Record
ODI World Cup 2023: It’s A New Generation And You Can’t Really Compare The Numbers – AB de Villiers On Virat Kohli Equaling Sachin Tendulkar’s Record

Nov 11, 2023, 10:49 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: A Quality Side Like New Zealand, You Can Never Write Them Off &#8211; Steve Harmison Issues Stern Warning To In-form Indian Team Ahead Of Knockouts
ODI World Cup 2023: A Quality Side Like New Zealand, You Can Never Write Them Off – Steve Harmison Issues Stern Warning To In-form Indian Team Ahead Of Knockouts

Nov 11, 2023, 10:03 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: His Mental Strength Has Always Been Evident &#8211; Vivian Richards Lauds Virat Kohli For His Mindset In The Game
ODI World Cup 2023: His Mental Strength Has Always Been Evident – Vivian Richards Lauds Virat Kohli For His Mindset In The Game

Nov 10, 2023, 12:49 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic