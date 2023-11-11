ODI World Cup 2023: “I Could Start Playing On Their Emotions…” – Glenn Maxwell Opens Up On His Blistering Knock Against Afghanistan

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
New Zealand
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: "I Could Start Playing On Their Emotions…" – Glenn Maxwell Opens Up On His Blistering Knock Against Afghanistan

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 11, 2023 at 1:04 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: &#8220;I Could Start Playing On Their Emotions&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Glenn Maxwell Opens Up On His Blistering Knock Against Afghanistan

The amazing performance that Glenn Maxwell put on against Afghanistan is a topic of much discussion among cricket experts and fans. To save his team from a certain defeat and to help them qualify for the Semifinals, the right-handed batter turned in to play one of the best performances in one-day international cricket.

During an ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against Afghanistan, Glenn Maxwell created history by hitting a brilliant 201 runs including 21 fours and 10 sixes. The Australian finisher also made history by becoming the first player who did not start an innings to hit a double century in one-day internationals.

Speaking on a podcast with Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan, Glenn Maxwell spoke in detail about his innings against Afghanistan from facing the hat-trick ball after David Warner and Josh Inglis’s dismissal to construct his innings against the Afghanistan spinners in the middle overs of the game.

“I had nicked it and didn’t believe it didn’t carry to the keeper. I tried to stare blankly and not look guilty. But I saw them running around the batters a lot. I hoped they’d make a couple of emotional decisions, and burn a few reviews early. And if a few close lbw calls went against them, it could take a toll on them and I could start playing on their emotions,” 

Glenn Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell Credits: Twitter

“Earlier all I did was play one reverse sweep against Noor Ahmad to make sure the deep backward point became a little bit finer, and I knew they had to have mid-off back at some stage. They wouldn’t take mid-wicket out if they wanted to bowl a leggie. So with the sweep, I created a gap on either side of mid-off, both sides of the cover, and over the top. As soon as I got it wide outside off, I could use my hands through gaps. I was setting up even dot ball to get those boundary gaps,” Glenn Maxwell said.

The Australian all-rounder survived a couple of dropped catches, but he made the most of the opportunity in the match. The five-time champions are already guaranteed a spot in the top 4 of the 2023 ODI World Cup points standings and would take on South Africa in the semifinals of the marquee event.

I Have Played Against A Lot Of Sub Continental Teams – Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell believes that Afghanistan had tremendous energy on the field throughout the first 15-20 overs. and stated that his goal was to play some shots in the middle overs to put the pressure back on the opponents, which would influence their tactics on the field.

Glenn Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell Credits: Twitter

“The energy that they had in the first 15-20 overs was extraordinary and we have seen that a lot from them. I have played (against) a lot of sub-continental teams and one thing I have always found is that if you could take the sting out of the game, not by runs but by basically being there, you play one or two shots in every couple of overs and you can see how flat it starts to get,” Glenn Maxwell added.

Glenn Maxwell is a hard-hitting middle-order batter and a valuable off-break bowler who offers a great balance to the team. Because of his ability to change the course of the game in any situation, he might be vital to the team’s success in the knockout stages of the tournament.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Afghanistan national cricket team

Australia National Cricket Team

Glenn Maxwell

