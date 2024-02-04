Pakistan And Sri Lanka Face Financial Problems In Hosting The 2023 Asia Cup

The financial issues between Pakistan and Sri Lanka over the 2023 Asia Cup have come to light, resulting in a serious scenario that requires immediate settlement between the parties involved in it. The last edition of the continental event was held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka in a hybrid model.

Earlier, it was reported that Pakistan believe that it will be logistically and financially impossible to host the event at two different locations. With broadcasters refusing to pay the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) the same amount as before due to the hybrid format, the issue lit up during the Asia Cup 2023.

The controversy originated with the organizing of the Asia Cup, which was originally scheduled to take place in Pakistan. However, due to India’s refusal to participate in Pakistan, the organizers moved the matches to Sri Lanka, using a Hybrid Model for the event.

The competition was held in August and September last year but financial issues between the host countries have persisted since then.

According to the reports, during the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) conference in Bali, Indonesia, Sri Lanka Cricket President Shami Silva raised the issue of unpaid hotel bills. In response, ACC President Jay Shah asked Silva to engage in direct conversations with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to resolve the issue.

According to sources, Pakistan’s attitude is based on outstanding verifications of various bills, which impedes payment flow. Furthermore, the issue of chartered planes remains a source of contention, with unsolved issues adding to the strain on the cricket boards’ relationship.

The PCB claims that the Asian Cricket Council took the decision not to hold the entire Asia Cup in Pakistan, and hence they should bear the cost of additional expenses. The situation intensified because the flights were booked through Classic Travel, a non-pre-qualified Sri Lankan company.

The Pakistan Cricket Board paid $281,700 ahead for the four chartered flights. Furthermore, they committed to pay Sri Lanka $2,069,885 for venue hire, with 50% and then 25% due before the event. The remaining sum was intended to be settled after the event, per the agreed-upon arrangements.

The Asian Cricket Council was supposed to provide a hosting fee of 2.5 million dollars to Pakistan. However, the dispute intensified as the estimated expenses for the event were around 4 million dollars. The initial schedule, confined to Lahore, was altered by the PCB, adding Multan and organizing the opening match there.