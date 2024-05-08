Australia captain Pat Cummins has named his favourite Indian player and as a surprise, it is not a popular Indian batter like Virat Kohli or legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

At the moment, Pat Cummins, who won the ICC Test Championship and the ICC World Cup last year as Australia captain, is leading Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing IPL 2024 tournament. SRH, who had finished 10th in the last IPL, decided to splurge INR 20.75 CR on Pat Cummins in the IPL 2024 auction.

And then, as a surprise, named him captain as well, replacing Aiden Markram. And Cummins has turned the fortunes of the franchise as SRH are now placed 4th on the IPL 2024 points table and need a couple of wins in their final few matches to qualify for the playoffs.

SRH have won 6 games out of 11 and have 12 points to their name. They need to reach 16 points and also better their net run rate in a bid to make it into the final four of this year’s tournament.

Pat Cummins has led from the front as he has 13 wickets to his name and has contributed with the bat as well.

Jasprit Bumrah is my favorite India cricketer: Pat Cummins

Cummins has often lauded Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for their competitiveness. However, when it comes to his favorite India cricketer, he ignored the two legendary batters. In a conversation with the Humans of Bombay, Bumrah was asked to name his favorite India player and he opted for the fast-bowling machine Jasprit Bumrah.

“I am a fast bowler and I would like to go with a pacer. Jasprit Bumrah is my favourite India cricketer,” Pat Cummins said on the Humans of Bombay.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah currently holds the Purple Cap for most wickets in the ongoing IPL 2024. He has 18 scalps for the Mumbai Indians with an economy of less than 7. His best bowling has been 5/21.

Jasprit Bumrah will also feature in the T20 World Cup 2024, after he was named in the Indian 15-member squad for the ICC Event which begins on June 1 and will be played in the USA and the West Indies. On the other hand, while Pat Cummins captains Australia in Tests and ODIs, he will be seen playing in the T20 World Cup under the captaincy of Mitchell Marsh.

