PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction, Match Preview, Points Table, head to Head, Match info, Weather & Pitch report, Fantasy Stats and Match Prediction for Match 33 in IPL 2024

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be taking on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 33rd match of the current Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). This match is scheduled for Thursday (April 18) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

This article will provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between PBKS and MI. You’ll get PBKS vs MI Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats, and our PBKS vs MI match prediction.

PBKS vs MI Match Preview:

Time is fast running out for both PBKS as well as MI to get into the playoffs race. Both teams are languishing in the bottom half of the points table and need a remarkable turnaround to progress ahead of the league stage. Both teams will be hoping that the upcoming game is the beginning point of that turnaround.

Hosts PBKS have managed to win two of their first six games in IPL 2024 so far. They began their season with a win over Delhi Capitals before losing two games in a row. In the fourth game, they registered a thrilling win over Gujarat Titans before losing two more games. In their last game, they defeated at home against Rajasthan Royals.

On the other hand, MI have also managed to win just two of their first six games this season. The five-time champions began their journey under new captain Hardik Pandya with three losses in a row before registering two thumping victories at home.

However, they could not sustain that winning momentum and suffered a 20-run loss against Chennai Super Kings in the last game. Both PBKS and MI will be desperate for a win as another loss will take them further away from the playoffs.

IPL 2024 points table:

With two wins from six games, PBKS are at the seventh spot in the points table. On the other hand, MI are at the eighth spot with two wins from six games as well. Rajasthan Royals are currently leading the points table with six wins from seven games followed by Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Rajasthan Royals 7 6 1 0 0 12 0.677 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 4 2 0 0 8 1.399 Chennai Super Kings 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.726 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.502 Lucknow Super Giants 6 3 3 0 0 6 0.038 Gujarat Titans 6 3 3 0 0 6 -0.637 Punjab Kings 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.218 Mumbai Indians 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.234 Delhi Capitals 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.975 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7 1 6 0 0 2 -1.185

PBKS vs MI: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

PBKS:

1st match: Beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets.

Beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets. 2nd match: Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets.

Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets. 3rd match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 21 runs.

Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 21 runs. 4th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets.

Beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets. 5th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by two runs.

Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by two runs. 6th match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by three wickets.

MI:

1st match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by six runs.

Lost against Gujarat Titans by six runs. 2nd match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 31 runs.

Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 31 runs. 3rd match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets. 4th match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 29 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 29 runs. 5th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets. 6th match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs.

PBKS vs MI Match info:

Article Title PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Punjab Kings & Mumbai Indians Series name IPL 2024 Date 18-Apr-24 Category PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction Stadium Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming JioCinema

PBKS vs MI Head To Head record:

PBKS MI 31 Matches played 31 15 Won 16 16 Lost 15 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue-wise result between PBKS and MI:

Ground Mumbai Indians Punjab Kings No Result Total Brabourne Stadium 1 0 0 1 MA Chidambaram Stadium 0 1 0 1 Kingsmead 0 1 0 1 Wankhede Stadium 5 5 0 10 Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium 5 4 0 9 SuperSport Park 1 0 0 1 Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium 0 1 0 1 Holkar Cricket Stadium 2 0 0 2 Sheikh Zayed Stadium 2 0 0 2 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 0 1 0 1 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 0 1 0 1 Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium 0 1 0 1 Overall 16 15 0 31

PBKS vs MI Weather Report & Pitch Report:

PBKS vs MI Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 28°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 165

PBKS Squad:

Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Tanay Thyagarajan, Rahul Chahar, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Rilee Rossouw, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

MI squad:

Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai, Piyush Chawla, Kwena Maphaka, Shams Mulani, Luke Wood, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Nuwan Thushara, Anshul Kamboj

Fantasy stats for PBKS vs MI:

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all PBKS players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain PBKS S Curran All Rounder 10 7 2 0 PBKS L Livingstone All Rounder 10 6 1 2 PBKS H Patel Bowler 10 5 1 0 PBKS J Sharma Wicket Keeper 10 5 0 0 PBKS K Rabada Bowler 10 5 1 0 PBKS N Ellis Bowler 10 5 1 0 PBKS A Taide Batter 8 4 0 0 PBKS H Brar Bowler 10 4 0 2 PBKS J Bairstow Wicket Keeper 10 4 0 1 PBKS S Dhawan Batter 10 4 1 0 PBKS A Sharma Batter 3 3 0 0 PBKS A Singh Bowler 10 3 0 1 PBKS P Singh Batter 10 3 1 0 PBKS R Dhawan All Rounder 10 3 0 0 PBKS S Raza All Rounder 9 3 1 1 PBKS R Chahar Bowler 10 2 0 0 PBKS S Singh Batter 7 2 0 1 PBKS H Singh Batter 3 1 0 0 PBKS R Rossouw Batter 2 1 0 1 PBKS C Woakes All Rounder 1 0 0 0

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all MI players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain MI T Varma Batter 10 8 0 0 MI H Pandya All Rounder 10 7 0 0 MI I Kishan Wicket Keeper 10 7 0 2 MI J Bumrah Bowler 10 7 4 0 MI D Brevis Batter 9 6 0 0 MI R Sharma Batter 10 6 1 0 MI S Yadav Batter 10 6 1 1 MI A Madhwal Bowler 10 5 1 2 MI K Kartikeya Bowler 10 5 0 0 MI N Wadhera Batter 10 4 0 1 MI T David Batter 10 4 0 0 MI G Coetzee Bowler 6 3 1 0 MI S Gopal Bowler 8 3 0 0 MI P Chawla Bowler 10 2 0 0 MI R Shepherd All Rounder 6 2 0 0 MI M Nabi All Rounder 4 1 0 0 MI N Dhir All Rounder 3 1 0 0 MI A Tendulkar Bowler 4 0 0 0 MI K Maphaka Bowler 2 0 0 0 MI L Wood Bowler 1 0 0 0 MI S Mulani Bowler 3 0 0 0

PBKS vs MI Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of PBKS vs MI for the 33rd match of IPL 2024:

PBKS Playing XI:

Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada

PBKS impact players:

Rahul Chahar, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Nathan Ellis

MI Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal

MI impact players:

Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai

PBKS and MI team stats:

Player Players Stats (last match) Sam Curran 6 runs and 2 wickets Jasprit Bumrah NA Suryakumar Yadav NA Rohit Sharma 105 runs Ishan Kishan 23 runs

Most runs and wickets for PBKS and MI in IPL 2024:

Most runs for PBKS in IPL 2024 Rohit Sharma – 261 runs Most wickets for PBKS in IPL 2024 Kagiso Rabada – 9 wickets Most runs for MI in IPL 2024 Shikhar Dhawan- 152 runs Most wickets for MI in IPL 2024 Jasprit Bumrah – 10 wickets

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma is MI’s leading run-scorer this season. He has scored 261 runs in six games so far including an unbeaten century against Chennai Super Kings in the last game.

Rohit Sharma is MI’s leading run-scorer this season. He has scored 261 runs in six games so far including an unbeaten century against Chennai Super Kings in the last game. Suryakumar Yadav: While Suryakumar Yadav was out for a duck in the last game against CSK, he had played a whirlwind knock of 52 runs from just 19 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru last week.

Top Picks for PBKS vs MI Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Jasprit Bumrah: With 10 wickets from six games, Jasprit Bumrah is MI’s leading wicket-taker this season. He had also picked up a brilliant five-wicket haul against RCB.

With 10 wickets from six games, Jasprit Bumrah is MI’s leading wicket-taker this season. He had also picked up a brilliant five-wicket haul against RCB. Sam Curran: Sam Curran has contributed with both bat and ball for PBKS so far. With the bat, he has scored 126 runs in addition to picking up eight wickets as well.

Budget Picks for PBKS vs MI Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Harshal Patel: Harshal Patel has been among wickets although he can definitely do better. In six games so far, the right-arm pacer has picked up seven wickets for PBKS.

Harshal Patel has been among wickets although he can definitely do better. In six games so far, the right-arm pacer has picked up seven wickets for PBKS. Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone is yet to score big in IPL 2024 but has been making useful contributions with the bat. In four games, he has scored 104 runs at a strike-rate of 160.

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan Batsmen Rohit Sharma (c) Suryakumar Yadav Shashank Singh Allrounders Mohammad Nabi Liam Livingstone Sam Curran (vc) Hardik Pandya Bowlers Jasprit Bumrah Arshdeep Singh Kagiso Rabada

PBKS vs MI Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan Batsmen Rohit Sharma Suryakumar Yadav (c) Allrounders Mohammad Nabi Liam Livingstone Sam Curran (vc) Hardik Pandya Bowlers Jasprit Bumrah Arshdeep Singh Kagiso Rabada Gerald Coetzee

PBKS vs MI Match Prediction Today:

Over the years, the rivalry between MI and PBKS have been quite competition. Of the 31 games between the two teams so far, MI have won 16 while PBKS have won 15. Even the current form is not enough to separate the two teams as both of them have won two games out of six.

In such a scenario, PBKS will be starting the game as slight favourites because of being the home team. At the same time, the team batting second will have the slight advantage and is expected to win the game.