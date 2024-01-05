sportzwiki logo
All

Cricket News

PSL 2024: Ninth Season Of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Set To Begin On February 17 – Reports

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Jan 5, 2024 at 1:59 PM

PSL 2024: Ninth Season Of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Set To Begin On February 17 &#8211; Reports

The highly anticipated and expected schedule for the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League has been released, with a total of 34 matches to be contested. Karachi will host 11 games, Lahore and Rawalpindi will each host nine, and Multan will contribute five games to the calendar.

The Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United, and Multan Sultans will play their five home games this season. In Lahore and Rawalpindi, Peshawar Zalmi will play four matches. Meanwhile, the Quetta Gladiators will play three games in three cities, Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

Earlier, The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that it would seek formal advice from the government on confirming the PSL-9 dates due to the upcoming general election on February 8 following today’s PSL general council meeting.

Pakistan Super League 2024
Pakistan Super League 2024 Credits: Twitter

The 2023 edition of the Pakistan Super League season was a major success, with Lahore Qalandars winning the final by a single run over Multan Sultans. Shaheen Afridi captained Lahore Qalandars to back-to-back PSL titles, making Qalandars the first team to do so.

According to the reports in Cricket Pakistan, The calendar for the 2024 season includes a total of 15 rest days in between for all competing teams. Karachi Kings will play nine-night games, while Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars, and Multan Sultans will each play eight. Peshawar Zalmi will play seven-night matches.

The teams are set to assemble on February 12, with practice sessions lasting until the 16th of the month and matches beginning the following day. It should be noted that this schedule is tentative, and changes may be made following conversations with PSL franchises.

Proposed PSL 9 schedule:

Feb 17: Qalandars vs United in Lahore

Feb 18: Gladiators vs Zalmi in Lahore and Sultans vs Kings in Multan

Feb 19: Qalandars vs Gladiators in Lahore

Feb 20: Sultans vs United in Multan

Feb 21: Zalmi vs Kings in Lahore and Sultans vs Qalandars in Multan

Feb 22: Gladiators vs United in Lahore

Feb 23: Sultans vs Zalmi in Multan

Feb 24: Qalandars vs Kings in Lahore

Feb 25: Sultans vs Gladiators in Multan and Qalandars vs Zalmi in Lahore

Feb 26: Zalmi vs United in Lahore

Feb 27: Qalandars vs Sultans in Lahore

Feb 28: Kings vs United in Karachi

Feb 29: Rest day

Mar 1: Zalmi vs Qalandars and United vs Gladiators in Pindi

Mar 2: Kings vs Sultans in Karachi

Mar 3: United vs Zalmi in Pindi

Mar 4: Kings vs Gladiators in Karachi

Mar 5: Zalmi vs Sultans in Pindi

Mar 6: United vs Qalandars and Gladiators vs Kings in Pindi

Mar 7: United vs Kings in Pindi

Mar 8: Zalmi vs Gladiators in Pindi

Mar 9: Kings vs Qalandars in Karachi

Mar 10: United vs Sultans and Gladiators vs Qalandars in Pindi

Mar 11: Kings vs Zalmi in Karachi

Mar 12: Gladiators vs Sultans in Karachi

Mar 13: Rest day

Mar 14: Qualifier (Team 1 vs Team 2) and Eliminator 1 (Team 3 vs Team 4) in Karachi

Mar 15:  Eliminator 2 (Eliminator winner vs Qualifier runner-up) in Karachi

Mar 16: Rest day

Mar 17: Final in Karachi

Tagged:

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

Pakistan Super League

PSL 2024

PSL 2024: Ninth Season Of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Set To Begin On February 17 – Reports
