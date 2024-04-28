Even though both Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) had the same points before the KKR vs DC clash, the latter has played two more games than the former in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

With the return of Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals have looked a different beast in their batting, especially with the inclusion of Tristan Stubbs. Delhi have the fourth-highest strike rate of close to 150 during the seventh to the 15th over.

When it comes to individual performance during the period, Rishabh Pant sits in the second position with 232 runs at a strike rate of over 140. While Stubbs shows his aggressive brand in the last five overs of batting. He has the third most runs in this duration with 166 runs in six innings at a strike rate of over 250 and has smoked the third most sixes (13) in this period.

For the Kolkata Knight Riders, this period belongs to Andre Russell, who has a strike rate of 206.45 for his 128 runs during the 16th to the 20th over. Along with Narine, Phil Salt has taken care of the powerplay batting, with the sixth most runs (193) at a strike rate of over 175.

When it comes to batting in the middle overs (7-15) as a unit, the Kolkata Knight Riders have come on top on most occasions. Before the KKR vs DC clash, the two-time champions have a strike rate of 152.78, the best among all the ten teams in this period. They also have lost the second lowest wickets (17) in this period.

The KKR vs DC clash, to be held on April 29, at the Eden Gardens will offer the Delhi side another chance to display their purple patch.

KKR vs DC Head-to-Head Records in IPL

KKR Info DC 33 Matches Played 33 17 Won 15 15 Lost 17 01 No Result 01 272 Highest Score 228 97 Lowest Score 98

KKR vs DC Head-to-Head Records in IPL at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata

In the last fixture at the ground of the KKR vs DC battle in 2019, the visitors gained victory with seven wickets in hand. The hosts put up 178/7, thanks to the 65-run knock of Shubman Gill. Shikhar Dhawan remained unbeaten on 97 runs, while Rishabh Pant cracked a fantastic 46-run knock to take them over the line.

Matches Played Matches won by KKR Matches won by DC No Result Previous Meeting 09 07 02 00 DC won by seven wickets.

KKR vs DC- Last 5 Encounters

In the last five encounters of the KKR vs DC clash, the Delhi Capitals have a huge upper hand over the Knight Riders with a 4-1 winning margin.

KKR vs DC: Standout Performers:

Most runs for KKR: Robin Uthappa (392 runs)

Most runs for DC: Shreyas Iyer (570 runs)

Most wickets for KKR: Sunil Narine (26 wickets)

Most wickets for DC: Umesh Yadav (25 wickets)

Key Match-ups between KKR and DC Players