Rinku Singh, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter, had provided his team the final over boost in their recent IPL 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR). Rinku’s cameo in death overs helped KKR post 223 runs on the board.

Sunil Narine had set the stage with a blistering maiden IPL century, scoring 109 in 56 balls with 6 sixes and 13 fours after KKR was asked to bat first by RR captain Sanju Samson. Rinku slammed a quickfire 20 off just nine balls, which included two sixes, to give the much-needed impetus towards the end of the innings.

However, Rinku Singh was subbed out for Vaibhav Arora when KKR came out to defend the target. And in the post-match press interview, Rinku Singh revealed that he has been dealing with a niggle, hence he has not been fielding for the last few matches.

“I had a bit of a niggle, so I wasn’t able to field,” Singh said in the presser.

The good news for KKR fans is that Singh expects to be back in action for their next encounter. This is a positive development for KKR, as Singh’s enthusiastic presence adds another dimension to their fielding unit. His dedication and hustle on the field are key qualities.

“He’s more patient now”- Rinku Singh on one change he saw in Sunil Narine’s batting

Rinku stated why he does not bat higher up the order, citing the KKR top order’s torrid form. He also mentioned Sunil Narine’s outstanding performance with the bat.

“Nothing much has changed. It’s the result of his sheer hard work at the nets. I’ve just noticed one change — he’s more patient now. Earlier he used to swing his bat to every ball, now he has restrained himself and playing according to the merit of the ball. He is batting thoughtfully and wisely,” Rinku said.

Jos Buttler swung his bat merrily on his way to a 60-ball 107 and single-handedly carried the Rajasthan Royals to a dramatic two-wicket victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday, completing the IPL’s greatest score chase.