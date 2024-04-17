India, captained by Rohit Sharma, will begin the T20 World Cup as a favorite to win the title. The tournament will begin on June 2, with India’s opening game against Ireland on June 5. One of Rajasthan Royals’ batsmen is in contention for a spot in India’s squad.

The men in blue will face Pakistan on June 9, the United States on June 12, and Canada on June 15. Unless there is a big upset, India will most likely qualify for the Super 8s. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee will face the difficult task of selecting a quality squad for the gala event.

And for the same task, Agarkar met with head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma at the BCCI headquarters recently. Many different topics were discussed in this meeting including Virat Kohli’s future in T20 World Cup and whether Hardik Pandya is a first-choice selection for the ICC event or not.

Regarding Hardik Pandya, the meeting saw chief selector Ajit Agarkar setting strict guidelines if he is to be considered for the T20 World Cup. Hardik is captaining the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2024. He has scored 131 runs in 6 matches at an average of 26.20. But his performance with the ball has been poor, with him bowling rarely in the tournament.

As per Dainik Jagran, in the meeting, the topic of Hardik’s selection came up, with the management asserting the need for him to bowl regularly to be selected.

Not Sanju Samson, but Riyan Parag from Rajasthan Royals in contention for India team call-up for T20 World Cup 2024

The report also stated that the selectors are mightily impressed with the batting of young Riyan Parag for the Rajasthan Royals. Parag is in the second spot for the Orange Cap race for the most runs in the IPL 2024. He has scored 318 runs in 7 matches with 3 fifties and a strike rate of 161.42 for Rajasthan Royals.

Given an opportunity to bat at number 4, Parag has shown his best this season. The selectors will keep a close eye on Riyan Parag and if he continues the form, he will have a great chance of playing his maiden T20 World Cup.

