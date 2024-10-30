Will Rishabh Pant stay at Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025, or will he go into the mega auction to gain big bucks? This question has been bugging the DC fans as Rishabh Pant is not yet confirmed to be retained by the Delhi Capitals franchise.

It is thought that the new Delhi Capitals management is still debating whether to keep Pant or not.

Pant has been the Delhi Capitals captain since 2021 (save for 2023, when he was injured in a horrible vehicle accident). Under his leadership, the Delhi Capitals made the playoffs only once (in 2021). However, they were unable to go to the finals that season.

The wicketkeeper-batsman is a key player for the Delhi Capitals. He has been with the franchise since his IPL debut in 2016 and has contributed significantly thus far. However, a change in Delhi Capitals management has altered the situation, and Pant’s name may once again be in the auction pool.

Is Rishabh Pant leaving Delhi Capitals or staying?

According to Sports Tak, Rishabh Pant wants to stay with the Delhi Capitals until the end. The left-handed batter has a special connection to the franchise, having played for them from the beginning.

According to rumors, Pant will be able to decide whether or not to stay with the Delhi Capitals. He is said to be in talks with the franchise and will make a final decision based on his future. If Delhi does not retain Pant, the franchise can also use the Right to Match (RTM) card for him.

Rishabh till the last would want to stay at Delhi Capitals 1.5 Day left now for retentions 👀#IPL #CricketTwitter #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/LfKh1EHpUw — Riseup Pant (@riseup_pant17) October 29, 2024

If he is in the auction pool, he will most certainly command a premium price during the super auction. It will be intriguing to see whether the Delhi Capitals keep Rishabh Pant or not. If the franchise keeps him, he could receive a sizable retention bonus.

Pant did not play in the IPL 2023 season because he was involved in a horrible vehicle accident just a few months before. Delhi had a dismal season, finishing ninth in the points standings. He returned to the IPL 2024 with a bang and had an excellent season with the bat.

Pant has played 111 matches in IPL so far and scored 3284 runs at an impressive average of 35.31 and a strike rate of 148.93. He has 1 hundred and 18 fifties to his name as well.

The deadline for submitting retained players is October 31. All teams must submit their list of retained players by the deadline. A squad may keep a maximum of six players, including two uncapped Indian players.

Also Read: Washington Sundar’s Stocks Rises As 3 Franchises Show Interest In Him Before IPL 2025 Mega Auction