Washington Sundar, Tamil Nadu and India all-rounder has seen his stocks rise after an amazing performance with the ball in the second Test against New Zealand in Pune recently. It has been reported that Sundar might enter the IPL 2025 mega auction.

This is because Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), his IPL franchise for the past 2-3 years, have almost confirmed their player retentions before the IPL 2025, and Sundar’s name is not included in that list. According to a recent report from The Times of India, three IPL franchises have shown interest in acquiring Washington Sundar.

Washington Sundar was a surprise inclusion in the Indian Test squad and in his first Test since 2021, the off-spinner rattled the New Zealand batters in Pune and picked 11 wickets in total, including his career-best 7/59 in the first innings.

Three Teams Interested In Washington Sundar During Mega Auction

Washington Sundar, who now plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), is allegedly interested in participating in the IPL auction.

According to the Times of India, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Gujarat Titans (GT), and Mumbai Indians (MI) are all interested in him. SRH might try to use the Right to Match (RTM) card during the auction.

Chennai Super Kings may want him because he is familiar with the Chepauk pitch. Sundar would be beneficial to the Mumbai Indians in terms of bowling during the powerplay and batting. Gujarat Titans may also bid for him since he might join Rashid Khan in the bowling lineup for the IPL season.

“Sundar is keen to go into the auction pool. At the moment, at least three teams – Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, and Chennai Super Kings – have shown a huge interest in him. While he will not be in the Sunrisers Hyderabad’s retention list, SRH could retain Sundar in the IPL auction by using the RTM (Right to Match) card,” a reliable source told TOI.

Washington Sundar, who represents India in all forms, is set to spark bidding wars during the IPL auction. This year’s IPL season was hard for the spinner, as Sunrisers Hyderabad rarely employed him due to the ‘Impact Player’ regulation. Sundar played only two games in the IPL 2024, taking one wicket in five overs.

Sundar has played 52 T20Is for India, taking 47 wickets at an average of 23.48. He scored 161 runs for an average of 13.41, including a half-century. His first IPL breakthrough came in 2017 with Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS), when his economical bowling helped the side advance to the final.

