SA vs IND: He Has Got Tremendous Skill And A Massive Heart – Allan Donald Hails Mohammed Siraj For His Brilliant Bowling Against South Africa

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • SA vs IND: He Has Got Tremendous Skill And A Massive Heart – Allan Donald Hails Mohammed Siraj For His Brilliant Bowling Against South Africa

All

Cricket News

SA vs IND: He Has Got Tremendous Skill And A Massive Heart – Allan Donald Hails Mohammed Siraj For His Brilliant Bowling Against South Africa

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Jan 6, 2024 at 1:06 PM

SA vs IND: He Has Got Tremendous Skill And A Massive Heart &#8211; Allan Donald Hails Mohammed Siraj For His Brilliant Bowling Against South Africa

Legendary South African cricketer Allan Donald heaped praise on Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj for his outstanding performance against South Africa in the two-match test series. The 29-year-old showed his prowess with the new ball in Cape Town, restricting the quality Proteas batters to just 55 runs in the first innings.

Mohammed Siraj bowled exceedingly well in the second test utilising the conditions complemented by excellent line and length, which yielded him his career-best figures of 6-15, destroying South Africa’s batting lineup for only 55 runs.

Siraj’s nine-over spell in the first innings was critical to India’s domination on the first day, and it played an important role in the historic victory.

Speaking to Sportstar, Allan Donald said he was impressed by Mohammed Siraj’s bowling approach and big heart against South Africa and believes the Indian pacer will not back down at any conditions.

“Yes, absolutely. I’ve taken great care in watching India bring through some young quicks and the one that has just taken six for 15 is a revelation.”

Allan Donald
Allan Donald Credits: Twitter

“I think when I was in Bangladesh, and when India played a Test series there and in Dhaka, the way he (Siraj) ran in every single ball was good to see. I think he’s got such a great attitude. He’s got tremendous skill and a massive heart. We always talk about this white line fever, and this guy for me, just doesn’t take a backward step,” Allan Donald said.

Mohammed Siraj devised an effective strategy that took advantage of the conditions in Cape Town. The Right-arm pacer has been on fire with the new ball. When in rhythm, the fast bowler is renowned for being incredibly lethal. Because of the bouncy surface, Siraj was able to constantly challenge the Proteas batters to help India win their first-ever game in Cape Town.

I Know More And More Will Come Through In India – Allan Donald

Allan Donald lauded Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah’s partnership in test cricket, calling it absolutely sublime after both players took six wickets in the Cape Town Test and hailed the Indian team for having backup ready for the red-ball cricket.

India Cricket Team
India Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“And I think, partnering up with Jasprit Bumrah, and the two of them are just sublime, absolutely sublime. I know more and more will come through in India. There are many still sitting back home and knocking on the door. It’s fantastic,” Allan Donald added.

The Men in Blue won its first Test in Cape Town after 31 years, as their previous best was only a draw against Proteas in the Newlands Stadium. The Rohit Sharma-led side will play a three-match T20 series against Afghanistan before a high-octane five-match Test series against England.

Tagged:

Allan Donald

India National Cricket Team

Mohammed Siraj

SA vs IND 2023

South Africa National Cricket Team

Related Article
IND vs ENG: England To Take Chef With Them To Save Players From Falling Ill
IND vs ENG: England To Take Chef With Them To Save Players From Falling Ill

Jan 6, 2024, 1:47 PM

SA vs IND: He Has Got Tremendous Skill And A Massive Heart &#8211; Allan Donald Hails Mohammed Siraj For His Brilliant Bowling Against South Africa
SA vs IND: He Has Got Tremendous Skill And A Massive Heart – Allan Donald Hails Mohammed Siraj For His Brilliant Bowling Against South Africa

Jan 6, 2024, 1:06 PM

Updated ICC WTC Points Table: Australia Dethrone India At The Top After Win Over Pakistan In Sydney
Updated ICC WTC Points Table: Australia Dethrone India At The Top After Win Over Pakistan In Sydney

Jan 6, 2024, 12:47 PM

2024 T20 World Cup: Rishabh Pant Surely Walks Into The Indian Side If He Proves His Fitness In The IPL &#8211; Sanjay Manjrekar
2024 T20 World Cup: Rishabh Pant Surely Walks Into The Indian Side If He Proves His Fitness In The IPL – Sanjay Manjrekar

Jan 6, 2024, 12:01 PM

IND vs ENG: There&#8217;s No Point In Overthinking Things Before Their Squads Announced &#8211; Jonny Bairstow Opens Up On Playing Against Quality Indian Spinners
IND vs ENG: There’s No Point In Overthinking Things Before Their Squads Announced – Jonny Bairstow Opens Up On Playing Against Quality Indian Spinners

Jan 6, 2024, 10:59 AM

Breaking: ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Full Schedule And Groups Announced
Breaking: ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Full Schedule And Groups Announced

Jan 5, 2024, 8:00 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy