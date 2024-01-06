SA vs IND: He Has Got Tremendous Skill And A Massive Heart – Allan Donald Hails Mohammed Siraj For His Brilliant Bowling Against South Africa

Legendary South African cricketer Allan Donald heaped praise on Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj for his outstanding performance against South Africa in the two-match test series. The 29-year-old showed his prowess with the new ball in Cape Town, restricting the quality Proteas batters to just 55 runs in the first innings.

Mohammed Siraj bowled exceedingly well in the second test utilising the conditions complemented by excellent line and length, which yielded him his career-best figures of 6-15, destroying South Africa’s batting lineup for only 55 runs.

Siraj’s nine-over spell in the first innings was critical to India’s domination on the first day, and it played an important role in the historic victory.

Speaking to Sportstar, Allan Donald said he was impressed by Mohammed Siraj’s bowling approach and big heart against South Africa and believes the Indian pacer will not back down at any conditions.

“Yes, absolutely. I’ve taken great care in watching India bring through some young quicks and the one that has just taken six for 15 is a revelation.”

“I think when I was in Bangladesh, and when India played a Test series there and in Dhaka, the way he (Siraj) ran in every single ball was good to see. I think he’s got such a great attitude. He’s got tremendous skill and a massive heart. We always talk about this white line fever, and this guy for me, just doesn’t take a backward step,” Allan Donald said.

Mohammed Siraj devised an effective strategy that took advantage of the conditions in Cape Town. The Right-arm pacer has been on fire with the new ball. When in rhythm, the fast bowler is renowned for being incredibly lethal. Because of the bouncy surface, Siraj was able to constantly challenge the Proteas batters to help India win their first-ever game in Cape Town.

I Know More And More Will Come Through In India – Allan Donald

Allan Donald lauded Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah’s partnership in test cricket, calling it absolutely sublime after both players took six wickets in the Cape Town Test and hailed the Indian team for having backup ready for the red-ball cricket.

“And I think, partnering up with Jasprit Bumrah, and the two of them are just sublime, absolutely sublime. I know more and more will come through in India. There are many still sitting back home and knocking on the door. It’s fantastic,” Allan Donald added.

The Men in Blue won its first Test in Cape Town after 31 years, as their previous best was only a draw against Proteas in the Newlands Stadium. The Rohit Sharma-led side will play a three-match T20 series against Afghanistan before a high-octane five-match Test series against England.