SA vs IND: I’m Home, The TV Shows South Africa Has Lost 3 Wickets – Sachin Tendulkar On Dramatic Day One Of Cape Town Test

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • SA vs IND: I’m Home, The TV Shows South Africa Has Lost 3 Wickets – Sachin Tendulkar On Dramatic Day One Of Cape Town Test

All

Cricket News

SA vs IND: I’m Home, The TV Shows South Africa Has Lost 3 Wickets – Sachin Tendulkar On Dramatic Day One Of Cape Town Test

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Jan 4, 2024 at 4:23 PM

SA vs IND: I&#8217;m Home, The TV Shows South Africa Has Lost 3 Wickets &#8211; Sachin Tendulkar On Dramatic Day One Of Cape Town Test

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who took a flight to Mumbai was left surprised seeing the scoreboard between India and South Africa after the end of Day 1 play in the second test of the two-match test series.

After going behind 0-1 in the series, India had just mounted a spectacular comeback, bowling out South Africa for 55 runs, led by Mohammed Siraj. If being bowled out in the first session after opting to bat wasn’t enough, the visitors followed that up by losing six wickets at the same score to rewrite history.

The first day of the New Year’s Test between India and South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town saw wickets fall as if by magic. The second test saw 23 wickets were lost as batters of both the teams were perplexed by the Newlands pitch’s uneven and unpredictable bounce.

When Sachin Tendulkar arrived home after the flight he took his X handle, the little master stated that he couldn’t believe the scorecard. South Africa also lost three wickets in their second innings after India was all out. In a span of a little more than three hours, 13 wickets had gone and this after the team winning the toss was bowled out in the first session.

“Cricket in ‘24 begins with 23 wickets falling in a single day. Unreal! Boarded a flight when South Africa was all out, and now that I’m home, the TV shows South Africa has lost 3 wickets. What did I miss?” Tendulkar wrote on X.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul led India past 150 in the second session. The pitch seemed to be levelling off after some initial movements just before Rahul flashed one outside the off stump, but it was edged to the keeper.

Lungi Ngidi took his first wicket of the game and the Men in Blue were batters were dismissed for the same score in the span of the next ten balls.

As 23 wickets fell on the first day, Lungi Ngidi (3/30) and Kagiso Rabada (3/38) took five of those six wickets, keeping the lead below 100 and securing the vital psychological advantage. South Africa were more cautious despite being aggressive, scoring 62 for three at stumps in their second innings to cut the margin to 36 runs at the end of Day 1 play.

Tagged:

India National Cricket Team

SA vs IND 2023

Sachin Tendulkar

South Africa National Cricket Team

Related Article
SA vs IND: I&#8217;m Home, The TV Shows South Africa Has Lost 3 Wickets &#8211; Sachin Tendulkar On Dramatic Day One Of Cape Town Test
SA vs IND: I’m Home, The TV Shows South Africa Has Lost 3 Wickets – Sachin Tendulkar On Dramatic Day One Of Cape Town Test

Jan 4, 2024, 4:23 PM

SA vs IND: This Is Virat Kohli Being Virat Kohli, Just Clearer In Mind &#8211; Sanjay Manjrekar Hails Indian Batting Maestro For His Brilliance With The Bat
SA vs IND: This Is Virat Kohli Being Virat Kohli, Just Clearer In Mind – Sanjay Manjrekar Hails Indian Batting Maestro For His Brilliance With The Bat

Jan 4, 2024, 4:14 PM

2024 T20 World Cup: India Likely To Face Pakistan On June 9 In New York &#8211; Reports
2024 T20 World Cup: India Likely To Face Pakistan On June 9 In New York – Reports

Jan 4, 2024, 3:16 PM

SA vs IND: I Was A Bit Surprised By What Happened&#8230; &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar On South Africa&#8217;s Decision To Bat First In Cape Town
SA vs IND: I Was A Bit Surprised By What Happened… – Sunil Gavaskar On South Africa’s Decision To Bat First In Cape Town

Jan 4, 2024, 1:57 PM

SA vs IND: I Don&#8217;t Think This Match Can Go Out Of India&#8217;s Grasp &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Backs India To Level The Series With South Africa
SA vs IND: I Don’t Think This Match Can Go Out Of India’s Grasp – Sunil Gavaskar Backs India To Level The Series With South Africa

Jan 4, 2024, 12:50 PM

SA vs IND: If There&#8217;s A Bit Of Life In The Pitch, Then These Things Happen &#8211; Sanjay Manjrekar On Batting Collapses In The Second Test
SA vs IND: If There’s A Bit Of Life In The Pitch, Then These Things Happen – Sanjay Manjrekar On Batting Collapses In The Second Test

Jan 4, 2024, 12:04 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy