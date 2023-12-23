sportzwiki logo
  SA vs IND: India Don't Have A Long-term Plan Right Now… – Gautam Gambhir On India's Wicket-keeper Conundrum Ahead Of South Africa Test

Cricket News

SA vs IND: India Don’t Have A Long-term Plan Right Now… – Gautam Gambhir On India’s Wicket-keeper Conundrum Ahead Of South Africa Test

Avinash T
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 23, 2023 at 3:26 PM

SA vs IND: India Don&#8217;t Have A Long-term Plan Right Now&#8230; &#8211; Gautam Gambhir On India&#8217;s Wicket-keeper Conundrum Ahead Of South Africa Test

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes the Indian team lacks a long-term plan for the test wicket-keeper position following Rishabh Pant’s injury. In the absence of Pant, KS Bharat emerged as the first-choice keeper for the Border-Gavaskar series but could not make an impact for the team as KL Rahul is expected to don the gloves for the first time in his Test career against South Africa.

Speaking on Star Sports, Gautam Gambhir hopes KL Rahul’s debut as a wicketkeeper is not a one-off, stating that he wants to see him in the gloves for the February home series against England, which he believes will be the “real challenge” for the Karnataka wicket-keeper batter and believes that it is the right thing for India to try him at the spot till Rishabh Pant returns to the team.

“I hope this is not a one-off situation because that would be unfair. His real challenge will not be wicketkeeping in South Africa, but on rank turners, in that five Test match series against England when Ashwin, Jadeja, and Axar will be bowling”.

Gautam Gambhir Credits: Twitter
Gautam Gambhir Credits: Twitter

“No challenge is bigger than that. If you are looking at these two Test matches, then I would rather not play him because I would look at long-term plans, and India don’t have a long-term plan right now because you only have KS Bharat and Rahul now.

“But probably it is the right way of going about things in allowing KL Rahul do the job until Rishabh Pant returns,” Gautam Gambhir said.

KL Rahul’s chances of making it into the playing 11 have been boosted significantly in the two-match test series with his recent form. The 31-year-old will have competition for the wicketkeeper-batter place with KS Bharat but the Karnataka batter would get the edge for the spot given his experience in the South African conditions.

KL Rahul has spent most of his career as a part-time wicket-keeper, though he has spent more time behind the wickets in white-ball cricket. The Karnataka wicket-keeper batter has extensive experience and may be better able to deal with South Africa’s bowling onslaught.

Tagged:

Gautam Gambhir

India National Cricket Team

KL Rahul

KS Bharat

SA vs IND 2023

South Africa National Cricket Team

SA vs IND: I Believe The Pressure Will Be On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli&#8230; &#8211; Gautam Gambhir Expects Indian Veteran Duo To Come Good Against South Africa
SA vs IND: I Believe The Pressure Will Be On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli… – Gautam Gambhir Expects Indian Veteran Duo To Come Good Against South Africa

Dec 23, 2023, 4:08 PM

SA vs IND: India Don&#8217;t Have A Long-term Plan Right Now&#8230; &#8211; Gautam Gambhir On India&#8217;s Wicket-keeper Conundrum Ahead Of South Africa Test
SA vs IND: India Don’t Have A Long-term Plan Right Now… – Gautam Gambhir On India’s Wicket-keeper Conundrum Ahead Of South Africa Test

Dec 23, 2023, 3:26 PM

SA vs IND: Sanju Samson Has Come Of Age At The International Level &#8211; Sanjay Manjrekar Backs Indian Wicketkeeper-Batter To Get More Opportunities
SA vs IND: Sanju Samson Has Come Of Age At The International Level – Sanjay Manjrekar Backs Indian Wicketkeeper-Batter To Get More Opportunities

Dec 23, 2023, 2:01 PM

SA vs IND: Indian Team Has Arrived In South Africa With Its Best Ever Chance To Win Test Series &#8211; Fanie de Villiers
SA vs IND: Indian Team Has Arrived In South Africa With Its Best Ever Chance To Win Test Series – Fanie de Villiers

Dec 23, 2023, 1:36 PM

SA vs IND: &#8220;He Has The Amount Of Supporters That The Biggest Players Have&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Dinesh Karthik Hails Sanju Samson For His Maiden International Century
SA vs IND: “He Has The Amount Of Supporters That The Biggest Players Have…” – Dinesh Karthik Hails Sanju Samson For His Maiden International Century

Dec 23, 2023, 12:34 PM

SA vs IND: You Can’t Attack A Good Player &#8211; Fanie de Villiers Gives Crucial Advice To South African Pacers To Stop Virat Kohli In Test Series
SA vs IND: You Can’t Attack A Good Player – Fanie de Villiers Gives Crucial Advice To South African Pacers To Stop Virat Kohli In Test Series

Dec 23, 2023, 10:52 AM

