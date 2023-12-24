sportzwiki logo
All

Cricket News

SA vs IND: It’s Very Important To Go Out There And Play The Game – Shardul Thakur Opens Up On Challenges Of Playing In South African Conditions

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 24, 2023 at 11:10 AM

SA vs IND: It’s Very Important To Go Out There And Play The Game &#8211; Shardul Thakur Opens Up On Challenges Of Playing In South African Conditions

Indian fast-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur feels South Africa is one of the most difficult countries to play test cricket, due to unfamiliar pitch conditions and grounds. The Men in Blue will face the Proteas in a two-match series beginning on December 26.

Team India will face South Africa in their second World Test Championship assignment of the 2023-25 cycle. After losing the World Test Championship final in successive years, the Rohit Sharma-led side will be determined to go one step further in the third time if they manage to reach the WTC finals 2023-25.

Speaking on Ravichandran Ashwin’s YouTube Channel, Shardul Thakur opened up about the challenges of playing test cricket in South Africa, where the conditions vary across the country, and believes that it is important to play according to the given day and conditions rather than thinking too much about the pitch conditions.

Shardul Thakur
Shardul Thakur Credits: Twitter

“I think South Africa is one of the most difficult countries to play Test cricket in. Considering the pitch conditions, even if we play all over the country, this is one country where you can’t expect what you will get from the pitch, so it’s very important to go out there and play the game and on the game day, you judge the conditions of the pitch, of the ground, and how it is and put yourself in a position to give your best according to that,” Shardul Thakur said.

India has constantly been in strong form in international cricket over the previous few years. Their greatest hurdle will arguably be in the Rainbow Nation, where they have never won a Test series. The experienced Indian players would be keen on putting up a show to win the test series on South African soil.

I Also Learnt That This Is A Little High In The Altitude – Shardul Thakur

Speaking about his preparation for the South Africa test series, Shardul Thakur believes it is critical for the team to get acclimatised to the conditions, which might be crucial for the team’s performance in the high-octane two-match test series.

“Right now, I am just getting acclimatised to the weather, and I also learnt that this is a little high in the altitude. So, on the day when you shouldn’t be short of breath when you’re doing some running around or bowling, it’s very important to get the feel”. 

Shardul Thakur
Shardul Thakur Credits: Twitter

“When you’re short of breath, still manage that and bowl out there or if you’re batting, running between the wickets, how you can still continue your innings, so that is about one of the most challenging conditions in South Africa,” Shardul Thakur added.

South African pitch conditions usually favour pace and bounce. India is likely to field four pacers against South Africa, with Shardul Thakur among them. He is expected to be the team’s fourth pacer and will be useful with the bat.

Tagged:

India National Cricket Team

SA vs IND 2023

Shardul Thakur

South Africa National Cricket Team

