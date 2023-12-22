SA vs IND: Sanju Samson’s Heart-Warming Reaction Following His Match-Winning Century Against South Africa In The Series Decider

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • SA vs IND: Sanju Samson’s Heart-Warming Reaction Following His Match-Winning Century Against South Africa In The Series Decider

All

Cricket News

SA vs IND: Sanju Samson’s Heart-Warming Reaction Following His Match-Winning Century Against South Africa In The Series Decider

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 22, 2023 at 10:59 AM

SA vs IND: Sanju Samson&#8217;s Heart-Warming Reaction Following His Match-Winning Century Against South Africa In The Series Decider

Sanju Samson’s maiden international century propelled India to an ODI series victory over South Africa. The Indian Wicket-keeper hit 108 off 114 balls after being promoted to the No.3 position in the series decider as India won the third One-Day International (ODI) by 78 runs to win the series by 2-1 series on South African soil.

Sanju Samson batted cautiously at the start of the innings but gained confidence on a tricky wicket in the middle overs to score his first century in International Cricket. The right-handed batter was criticized for his poor performance against South Africa in the last ODI. In the final ODI against South Africa, he shocked everyone by playing a match-winning innings.

The Kerala wicket-keeper batter combined to score 116 runs for the fourth wicket with Tilak Varma, who also made his maiden ODI fifty, to enable India to post a fighting total of 296 runs. Samson was allowed to bat higher up the order after failing to deliver in the second ODI, and after taking some time to settle at the crease, The 29-year-old made a statement by blasting a century.

Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson Credits: Twitter

Sanju Samson was named Player of the Match after scoring his first ODI century and helping India win the series decider. After the ODI series concluded, Sanju took to Instagram to share a photo of himself enjoying his first ODI century, captioning the post, “It is what it is..!! “I’ve decided to keep going.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanju V Samson (@imsanjusamson)

It was a rare series victory for India over the Proteas on South African soil. This is only the second time in a bilateral series that India has defeated South Africa at home. The first occurred in 2018, while Virat Kohli’s captaincy. KL Rahul became the second Indian skipper to accomplish this accomplishment.

Sanju Samson will now return to India because he is not in the Test squad for the two-match test series against South Africa. He will next be seen playing for his state team Kerala in the 2024 Ranji Trophy season, and he is expected to be called up to India’s T20I team for a three-match series against Afghanistan following his brilliant against South Africa and followed by the Indian Premier League.

Tagged:

India National Cricket Team

SA vs IND 2023

Sanju Samson

South Africa National Cricket Team

Related Article
SA vs IND: I Believe He Will Take A Lot Of Confidence From This &#8211; Gautam Gambhir Praises Arshdeep Singh For His Brilliant Bowling Performance
SA vs IND: I Believe He Will Take A Lot Of Confidence From This – Gautam Gambhir Praises Arshdeep Singh For His Brilliant Bowling Performance

Dec 22, 2023, 3:54 PM

SA vs IND: Former South Africa Captain Dean Elgar To Retire From International Cricket After Test Series Against India
SA vs IND: Former South Africa Captain Dean Elgar To Retire From International Cricket After Test Series Against India

Dec 22, 2023, 3:21 PM

SA vs IND: I Think This Hundred Is Going To Change Sanju Samson&#8217;s Career &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar
SA vs IND: I Think This Hundred Is Going To Change Sanju Samson’s Career – Sunil Gavaskar

Dec 22, 2023, 2:01 PM

SA vs IND: My Admiration For Samson Has Grown Considerably &#8211; Sanjay Manjrekar Hails Sanju Samson For His Century In Paarl
SA vs IND: My Admiration For Samson Has Grown Considerably – Sanjay Manjrekar Hails Sanju Samson For His Century In Paarl

Dec 22, 2023, 12:55 PM

SA vs IND: There Are Stalwarts In The ODIs Who Occupy Those Key Spots &#8211; KL Rahul Lauds Sanju Samson For Taking Up The Opportunity
SA vs IND: There Are Stalwarts In The ODIs Who Occupy Those Key Spots – KL Rahul Lauds Sanju Samson For Taking Up The Opportunity

Dec 22, 2023, 12:32 PM

SA vs IND: Sanju Samson&#8217;s Heart-Warming Reaction Following His Match-Winning Century Against South Africa In The Series Decider
SA vs IND: Sanju Samson’s Heart-Warming Reaction Following His Match-Winning Century Against South Africa In The Series Decider

Dec 22, 2023, 10:59 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy