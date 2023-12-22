SA vs IND: You Push The Selectors And Put Pressure On Them To Give You Regular Chances In ODI Cricket – Gautam Gambhir Hails Sanju Samson For His Maiden ODI Hundred

Former Indian World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir believes Sanju Samson’s maiden ODI century against South Africa will provide much-needed fuel to his international career. The Indian wicket-keeper batter scored a match-winning hundred against Proteas to help the Men in Blue win their second ODI series on South African soil.

There has been much debate over Sanju Samson’s ability to win matches for India at the highest level but his lack of consistency has been a case over the years. However, the Kerala-born-batter got his first international century against South Africa in the third One-Day International (ODI) to showcase his talent at the International level.

Speaking on Star Sports about Sanju Samson’s maiden century, Gautam Gambhir praised Samson for his brilliant knock against South Africa and believes that he has kickstarted his International career with this century. He feels that the knock will force the think-tank to give the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter a consistent run.

“We all know how much talent Sanju Samson has. Not only us, everyone has spoken about it, the sort of knocks he has played in the IPL or T20 cricket. I believe he has kickstarted his international career with this knock.”

“He used to get intermittent chances before this but when you score a hundred, you push the selectors and put pressure on them to give you regular chances in ODI cricket,” Gautam Gambhir said.

In the series decider, After being promoted to No. 3, Sanju Samson remained calm and composed throughout his innings. The 29-year-old had scored his first international century, which included six fours and three sixes. The keeper-batter will look to build on this innings and continue scoring runs for India at the highest level.

I Believe Sanju Samson Should Be Persisted With – Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir expressed his confidence in Sanju Samson and wants the Indian team management to keep him in the ODI format of the game with an eye on the next ODI World Cup in four years. The former Indian opener added that Samson can be a key contributor to the team’s success in the middle order in addition to his brilliant wicket-keeping duties.

“It needs to be seen whether they will persist with Sanju Samson in ODI cricket because the next World Cup is after four years. However, the quality of player Sanju is, I believe he should definitely be persisted with.”

“The way he keeps as well, you have an excellent option in the middle order. You will always have a heavy top order but Sanju gives you a middle-order option plus wicketkeeping. So I feel his international career has started again after this knock,” Gautam Gambhir added.

Sanju Samson usually bats at the top of the order in IPL and domestic cricket but is largely seen as a finisher in the Indian ODI team in the presence of senior players. However, the wicket-keeper batsman was allowed to bat at No.3 for India in the series decider and delivered a match-winning knock.