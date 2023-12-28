SA vs IND: “Was Surprising For The Quality Of Bowling Attack That India Possesses…” – Sanjay Bangar On India’s Bowling Performance Against South Africa

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • SA vs IND: “Was Surprising For The Quality Of Bowling Attack That India Possesses…” – Sanjay Bangar On India’s Bowling Performance Against South Africa

All

Cricket News

SA vs IND: “Was Surprising For The Quality Of Bowling Attack That India Possesses…” – Sanjay Bangar On India’s Bowling Performance Against South Africa

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 28, 2023 at 10:20 AM

SA vs IND: &#8220;Was Surprising For The Quality Of Bowling Attack That India Possesses&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Sanjay Bangar On India&#8217;s Bowling Performance Against South Africa

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar feels that India’s lack of expertise in the bowling department was evident during the second session of Day 2 against South Africa. Despite the seam-friendly conditions in Centurion, the Men in Blue bowlers failed to utilize it and gave away easy runs to the Proteas batters.

The pitch had a thick layer of grass, allowing for uneven seam movement and slightly spongy bounce. However, against an inexperienced South African batting lineup, the Indian bowlers couldn’t pick up wickets at regular intervals and South Africa managed to score 256 runs in 66 overs at a run rate of 3.87 in extremely bowler-friendly conditions.

Speaking to Star Sports, Sanjay Bangar remarked that India’s relatively inexperienced bowlers struggled in the second session, which led to them leaking runs. He believes that the bowlers gave away too many easy runs to South African batsmen Dean Elgar, Tony De Zorzi, and David Bedingham.

Sanjay Bangar
Sanjay Bangar Credits: Twitter

“In the second session when they leaked runs and had an average of five runs an over, was surprising for the quality of bowling attack that India possesses. The inexperience came to the fore as the plan was to probably pitch the ball slightly up but the swing wasn’t really there. And that meant a lot of deliveries were driven by Elgar and De Zorzi, and later on the same trend continued,” Sanjay Bangar said.

During the second session, India conceded 141 runs while managing to take only two wickets. While opening bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj managed to apply pressure on the opposition, debutants Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur struggled. Experienced Dean Elgar and debutant David Bedingham built a 131-run fourth-wicket partnership that proved crucial in securing a first-innings lead for South Africa.

The Indian Team Would Be Disappointed With How They Bowled – Sanjay Bangar

Sanjay Bangar believes that the Indian team would be unhappy with their bowling performance in the first innings. On Day 2, the Proteas batsmen put up a strong attack, taking a commanding lead on a challenging batting surface.

India Cricket Team
India Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“Overall I feel that the Indian team would be disappointed with how they bowled because they put runs on board. 245, by any stretch of the imagination, was going to be a tough score to get close to but South Africa have in fact surpassed it,” Sanjay Bangar added.

The former South African skipper, Dean Elgar remains unbeaten on 140 runs to help South Africa reach 256/5, which was an 11-run advantage. Unfortunately, insufficient light forced early stumps on Day 2. On Day 3, South Africa will try to extend their lead, while the Indian team will aim to restrict Elgar and his team from snatching the game away from them.

Tagged:

India National Cricket Team

SA vs IND 2023

Sanjay Bangar

South Africa National Cricket Team

Related Article
SA vs IND: This Has Happened To Somebody Like Jasprit Bumrah As Well &#8211; Sanjay Bangar Backs Prasidh Krishna To Come Good
SA vs IND: This Has Happened To Somebody Like Jasprit Bumrah As Well – Sanjay Bangar Backs Prasidh Krishna To Come Good

Dec 28, 2023, 11:50 AM

SA vs IND: &#8220;Was Surprising For The Quality Of Bowling Attack That India Possesses&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Sanjay Bangar On India&#8217;s Bowling Performance Against South Africa
SA vs IND: “Was Surprising For The Quality Of Bowling Attack That India Possesses…” – Sanjay Bangar On India’s Bowling Performance Against South Africa

Dec 28, 2023, 10:20 AM

Maybe Destiny Still Wants Him To Play The Next World Cup &#8211; Sanjay Bangar On Virat Kohli Failing To Win Another World Cup
Maybe Destiny Still Wants Him To Play The Next World Cup – Sanjay Bangar On Virat Kohli Failing To Win Another World Cup

Nov 21, 2023, 5:16 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Sanjay Bangar Issues Warning To In-form South African Batters About Facing Deadly Indian Bowling Attack
ODI World Cup 2023: Sanjay Bangar Issues Warning To In-form South African Batters About Facing Deadly Indian Bowling Attack

Nov 4, 2023, 11:12 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: Don’t Rush Shubman Gill Back, Preserve Him For The Rest Of The Tournament &#8211; Sanjay Bangar&#8217;s Advice For Indian Team Management
ODI World Cup 2023: Don’t Rush Shubman Gill Back, Preserve Him For The Rest Of The Tournament – Sanjay Bangar’s Advice For Indian Team Management

Oct 7, 2023, 1:44 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: I Know Rohit Sharma Is Trying To Do Certain Other Things, Maybe Take The Game Away From The Bowlers &#8211; Sanjay Bangar Urges Indian Skipper To Take His Time In The Middle
ODI World Cup 2023: I Know Rohit Sharma Is Trying To Do Certain Other Things, Maybe Take The Game Away From The Bowlers – Sanjay Bangar Urges Indian Skipper To Take His Time In The Middle

Oct 3, 2023, 10:11 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy