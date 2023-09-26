Shakib Al Hasan Wants To Quit Bangladesh Captaincy Ahead Of ICC World Cup 2023- Reports

Shakib Al Hasan, the veteran Bangladeshi all-rounder, has reportedly met with BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon and conveyed to him that he no longer wishes to captain the side in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 which begins on October 5, 2023.

Bangladesh is set to leave for Guwahati for the ICC World Cup 2023 warmup matches on September 27 and a day before the departure, Shakib Al Hasan had a meeting with Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha and BCB chief Nazmul Hassan Papon and shared his thoughts about captaincy and his unhappiness with the possible squad that will be selected for the tournament.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are the two countries, that have not announced their 15-member squad for the World Cup 2023.

Shakib Al Hasan Unhappy About Inclusion Of Half-Fit Tamim Iqbal In Bangladesh Squad

Shakib wants to step down as captain because he doesn’t want players who aren’t fully healthy, according to a BCB source. It is understood that this choice was made in response to Tamim Iqbal’s present injury predicament and his impending selection to the World Cup squad.

Shakib desired to resign as captain, according to a second highly-placed BCB insider who also disclosed this to The Daily Star.

When Tamim addressed the media after the Tigers’ second ODI match against New Zealand, in which the stalwart delivered a respectable 44-run knock, he admitted to feeling uneasy and not totally healthy.

Tamim has a chronic back injury, which means that it could reoccur at any time or become more painful. Tamim’s injury has been a major source of worry for the team management because the Bangladesh captain and the head coach ostensibly want a fully fit side for the World Cup.

It has been learnt that BCB has called for a meeting this afternoon to complete the selection decision. The BCB high-ups, according to sources, are also trying to convince Shakib to remain as captain for the World Cup.