sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic

All

Cricket News

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • Shakib Al Hasan’s Future Uncertain, Najmul Hossain Shanto Named As Bangladesh’s All-Format Captain

Shakib Al Hasan’s Future Uncertain, Najmul Hossain Shanto Named As Bangladesh’s All-Format Captain

Sportzwiki Editor

Feb 13, 2024 at 10:48 AM

facebook iconlinkedin iconmail icontwitter iconWhatsApp iconTelegram icon
Shakib Al Hasan&#8217;s Future Uncertain, Najmul Hossain Shanto Named As Bangladesh&#8217;s All-Format Captain

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), on Monday (February 13), named Najmul Hossain Shanto as the Bangladesh captain across all three formats for the next one year. With little clarity over veteran allrounder Shakib Al Hasan’s availability, the BCB decided to take the big call in order to provide stability to the team.

BCB president Nazmul Hasan announced the decision of appointing Najmul Hossain Shanto as the captain. The decision was taken at the board directors meeting at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Monday. Hasan stated that the BCB took the decision due to the lack of clarity surrounding Shakib al Hasan’s availability because of an eye problem.

“We have decided to appoint Najmul Hossain Shanto across all formats. He will serve the national team as skipper this year,” Hasan was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“I have talked to Shakib. His eye issue is still causing problems. There is some uncertainty regarding his participation in Sri Lanka. The World Cup is very near. So we didn’t want to take any chance.

“We are not sure about Shakib’s availability and that is why we picked Shanto (Najmul) for all three formats,” he added.

Coach backs Najmul Hossain Shanto as captain:

Earlier, Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha had thrown his support behind Najmul Hossain Shanto, saying that it was time to make the batsman the long-term captain of the team. The former Sri Lanka head coach was impressed with the player’s leadership quality when he led the side in absence of Shakib.

“The attitude of the players, this young group had no fear. They wanted to compete in the middle,” Hathurusingha had said in December last year. “The other thing… the leadership of Shanto. Outstanding. He was tactically spot on, and very clear with the messages with the players, what he expects from them. And I thought we did the basics longer than before.”

Najmul Hossain Shanto has represented Bangladesh in 25 Tests, 42 ODIs and 28 T20Is so far. He has scored over 3000 runs in international cricket with the help of seven centuries and 14 half-centuries.

Tagged:

Bangladesh National Cricket Team

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Related Article
Shakib Al Hasan&#8217;s Future Uncertain, Najmul Hossain Shanto Named As Bangladesh&#8217;s All-Format Captain
Shakib Al Hasan’s Future Uncertain, Najmul Hossain Shanto Named As Bangladesh’s All-Format Captain

Feb 13, 2024, 10:48 AM

BAN vs SL: I Will Speak To The Officials, And Then Take The Decision &#8211; Shakib Al Hasan To Hold Talks With BCB Over His Participation In Sri Lanka Series
BAN vs SL: I Will Speak To The Officials, And Then Take The Decision – Shakib Al Hasan To Hold Talks With BCB Over His Participation In Sri Lanka Series

Feb 4, 2024, 10:24 AM

Bangladesh Pacer Taskin Ahmed Plans To Retire From Test Cricket To Prolong His Career In White-ball Cricket
Bangladesh Pacer Taskin Ahmed Plans To Retire From Test Cricket To Prolong His Career In White-ball Cricket

Feb 3, 2024, 2:11 PM

BAN vs SL: Bangladesh Set To Play All-Format Series Against Sri Lanka At Home Starting From March 4
BAN vs SL: Bangladesh Set To Play All-Format Series Against Sri Lanka At Home Starting From March 4

Feb 3, 2024, 11:26 AM

Veteran Bangladesh All-Rounder Shakib Al Hasan Diagnosed With Retinal Condition In His Left Eye
Veteran Bangladesh All-Rounder Shakib Al Hasan Diagnosed With Retinal Condition In His Left Eye

Jan 25, 2024, 11:34 AM

Breaking: ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Full Schedule And Groups Announced
Breaking: ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Full Schedule And Groups Announced

Jan 5, 2024, 8:00 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy