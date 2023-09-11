South Africa Pacer Anrich Nortje Ruled Out Of Third ODI Against Australia; Concerns For World Cup

Anrich Nortje, tearaway South African pacer, will not be part of the upcoming third ODI against Australia after he sustained spasms in his lower back and will undergo scans in Johannesburg on Monday, September 11.

The third ODI between South Africa and Australia will be played on Tuesday (September 12) at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, with the visitors up 2-0 in the five-match series.

Nortje was part of the second ODI and could only bowl 5 overs in which he gave away 58 runs without taking a wicket. He had to leave the field due to back spasms during the Proteas’ 123-run loss to Australia.

He did return to bat in South Africa innings and scored 10 runs before being bowled by Sean Abbott, but Cricket South Africa confirmed on Monday, September 11, 2023, that the pacer is suffering from lower back spasms and will miss the third match of the five-ODI series.

“Proteas fast bowler @AnrichNortje02 has been ruled out of the 3rd #Betway ODI against Australia. Nortje left the field after 5 overs due to lower back spasms. He still requires further assessment & will undergo scans,” wrote Cricket South Africa.

🟢PROTEAS ODI SQUAD UPDATE🟡 🇿🇦Proteas fast bowler @AnrichNortje02 has been ruled out of the 3rd #Betway ODI against Australia 🏏 Nortje left the field after 5 overs due to lower back spasms. He still requires further assessment & will undergo scans.#BePartOfIt #SAvAus pic.twitter.com/noDtFojrDH — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 11, 2023

Following his Monday scans, a final decision regarding his participation in the remaining episodes of the series will be made.

South Africa Unwilling To Risk Anrich Nortje Ahead Of The ICC World Cup 2023

The 29-year-old won’t be able to participate in the third ODI on September 12 due to the severity of his injury, which will be determined by scans he has on Monday in Johannesburg.

Anrich Nortje might be forced to miss the rest of the series because South Africa is reluctant to take any risks with the World Cup less than a month away. Anrich Nortje is a crucial component of the Proteas team, and his performance in the ODI World Cup will have a significant impact on how far they advance in the game.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup starts in less than a month, and South Africa will be waiting for the scan findings as the Proteas’ first match against Sri Lanka is set for October 7 in Delhi. The Proteas will also play two warm-up matches against Afghanistan and New Zealand on September 29 and October 2.