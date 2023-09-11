SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

All

Cricket News

South Africa Pacer Anrich Nortje Ruled Out Of Third ODI Against Australia; Concerns For World Cup

Jatin

Sep 11, 2023 at 3:09 PM

South Africa Pacer Anrich Nortje Ruled Out Of Third ODI Against Australia; Concerns For World Cup

Anrich Nortje, tearaway South African pacer, will not be part of the upcoming third ODI against Australia after he sustained spasms in his lower back and will undergo scans in Johannesburg on Monday, September 11.

The third ODI between South Africa and Australia will be played on Tuesday (September 12) at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, with the visitors up 2-0 in the five-match series.

Nortje was part of the second ODI and could only bowl 5 overs in which he gave away 58 runs without taking a wicket. He had to leave the field due to back spasms during the Proteas’ 123-run loss to Australia.

He did return to bat in South Africa innings and scored 10 runs before being bowled by Sean Abbott, but Cricket South Africa confirmed on Monday, September 11, 2023, that the pacer is suffering from lower back spasms and will miss the third match of the five-ODI series.

“Proteas fast bowler @AnrichNortje02 has been ruled out of the 3rd #Betway ODI against Australia. Nortje left the field after 5 overs due to lower back spasms. He still requires further assessment & will undergo scans,” wrote Cricket South Africa.

Following his Monday scans, a final decision regarding his participation in the remaining episodes of the series will be made.

South Africa Unwilling To Risk Anrich Nortje Ahead Of The ICC World Cup 2023

The 29-year-old won’t be able to participate in the third ODI on September 12 due to the severity of his injury, which will be determined by scans he has on Monday in Johannesburg.

Anrich Nortje might be forced to miss the rest of the series because South Africa is reluctant to take any risks with the World Cup less than a month away. Anrich Nortje is a crucial component of the Proteas team, and his performance in the ODI World Cup will have a significant impact on how far they advance in the game.

Anrich Nortje And Kagiso Rabada. PC- Getty

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup starts in less than a month, and South Africa will be waiting for the scan findings as the Proteas’ first match against Sri Lanka is set for October 7 in Delhi. The Proteas will also play two warm-up matches against Afghanistan and New Zealand on September 29 and October 2.

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand Names 15-Men Squad For The Marquee Event In India, Kane Williamson Returns To Lead The Side

 

Tagged:

Anrich Nortje

South Africa

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
Anrich Nortje, Sisanda Magala Will Have Fitness Tests To Determine Their Participation In The ODI World Cup
Anrich Nortje, Sisanda Magala Will Have Fitness Tests To Determine Their Participation In The ODI World Cup

Sep 18, 2023, 2:59 PM

South Africa Pacer Anrich Nortje Ruled Out Of Third ODI Against Australia; Concerns For World Cup
South Africa Pacer Anrich Nortje Ruled Out Of Third ODI Against Australia; Concerns For World Cup

Sep 11, 2023, 3:09 PM

South Africa&#8217;s Probable 15-Member Squad For ICC ODI World Cup 2023
South Africa’s Probable 15-Member Squad For ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Jul 7, 2023, 6:05 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Umran Malik To Ihsanullah &#8211; 5 Players Who Can Break Shoaib Akhtar’s Record Of Fastest International Delivery
Asia Cup 2023: Umran Malik To Ihsanullah – 5 Players Who Can Break Shoaib Akhtar’s Record Of Fastest International Delivery

Jun 21, 2023, 12:48 PM

IPL 2023: Kuldeep Yadav Was Our Standout Bowler, We Didn&#8217;t Help Him By Dropping The Catches &#8211; Anrich Nortje
IPL 2023: Kuldeep Yadav Was Our Standout Bowler, We Didn’t Help Him By Dropping The Catches – Anrich Nortje

May 18, 2023, 1:42 PM

SA vs NED: South Africa Gets Anrich Nortje And Kagiso Rabada Boost In Their Full-Strength Squad For Netherlands ODIs
SA vs NED: South Africa Gets Anrich Nortje And Kagiso Rabada Boost In Their Full-Strength Squad For Netherlands ODIs

Mar 27, 2023, 9:16 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links