Saraya is admittedly en route to beginning a new chapter in life now that she’s no longer associated with All Elite Wrestling. Just ahead of the launch of her new book, the pioneer female wrestler announced her exit from AEW and riled things up around herself. Trending every now and then on social media, speculations are also rife about her current relationship status.

This past weekend, Saraya attended a promotional event for her memoir, Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives, that’s already become a bestseller. Independent wrestler Vipress shared a photo on X, showing her kissing the former AEW Women’s World Champion. Given the bold and intimate pose of the picture, the internet couldn’t just stop discussing the two having a gala time.

Saraya Seemingly Teases WWE Return In 2025 Amid Memoir Promotion Spree

The photo posted by Vipress sparked online conversation, not just because of the intimate kiss but also because Saraya is in a transitional period in her personal life. She’s just been over with her six-year relationship with Ronnie Radke, earlier this year. While she’s admittedly not jumping back into the dating scene, the picture might just suggest otherwise. For the time being, she’s rather focused on herself, and non-wrestling projects, including launching her own podcast.

Saraya is done with a three-year-long run in AEW

Just after affirming her departure with the AEW, Saraya announced her new podcast, Rulebreakers amid celebrating the release of her memoir, which hit shelves on March 25th. The autobiography details her journey through struggles in both the personal and career prospect. Given this book has come at an early age of just 30s, she also intends to bring a second edition, someday.

With a WWE return under the microscope, Saraya is currently done with the nearly three-year run with All Elite Wrestling, coming back from a career-ending neck concussion. In the promotion, she won the AEW Women’s World Championship at All In 2023. However, since that win, her career went downward with the last singles AEW match coming in the form of a loss to Jamie Hayter at Grand Slam on September 25, 2024.

It was from October 8 episode of AEW Dynamite that Saraya has been absent from television despite renewing her contract with All Elite Wrestling. Originally, the contract was active until this year’s September but AEW President Tony Khan let her go of it with no creative pitch being available.