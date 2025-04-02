The 14th game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) will be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT). The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday (April 2) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

It will be the first home game of the season for RCB and they will be keen to make a good start. The Bengaluru-based outfit has started its campaign in a brilliant fashion, beating the winners of the previous two editions.

In their first game of the season, RCB thrashed reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets. It was followed by another impressive win over five-time champions Chennai Super Kings. RCB are in great form at the moment and they will be looking to make the most of it.

GT, on the other hand, have won one and lost one so far. Their campaign started with an 11-run loss against Mumbai Indians. However, they quickly bounced back and beat Mumbai Indians to open their account this season.

RCB vs GT Match preview and prediction – Match 14, IPL 2025:

RCB vs GT Match Information:

Match RCB vs GT, Match 14, IPL 2025 Date & Time 2 April 2025, 07:30 PM (IST) Venue M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Tournament Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) Live Streaming and live telecast JioHotstar and Star Sports

RCB vs GT: Pitch & Weather Report:

The pitch at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is expected to be a belter for the batters. The bowlers could get some swing early on but batters are likely to have the upper hand for most part of the match.

RCB vs GT Weather Conditions:

There is a prediction of light rainfall during the match. However, the entire match is unlikely to be washed out.

The temperature is expected to hover in mid 20s for the majority of the match.

RCB vs GT: Head-to-Head Record

Out of the five games between the two teams so far, RCB have won three while GT have won the other two.

Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost RCB 05 03 02 GT 05 02 03

RCB vs GT: Squads

RCB Squad:

Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara

GT Squad:

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Karim Janat

RCB vs GT: Probable Playing XIs:

RCB Playing 11 with impact player:

Virat Kohli

Phil Salt

Devdutt Padikkal

Rajat Patidar (c)

Liam Livingstone

Jitesh Sharma (wk)

Tim David

Krunal Pandya

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Josh Hazlewood

Yash Dayal

Suyash Sharma

GT Playing 11 with impact player:

Shubman Gill (c)

Jos Buttler (wk)

Sai Sudharsan

Shahrukh Khan

Sherfane Rutherford

Rahul Tewatia

Rashid Khan

Kagiso Rabada

R Sai Kishore

Mohammad Siraj

Prasidh Krishna

Ishant Sharma

Key Players to Watch:

RCB:

Virat Kohli

Phil Salt

Rajat Patidar

Josh Hazlewood

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

GT:

Shubman Gill

Sai Sudharsan

Jos Buttler

Prasidh Krishna

Rashid Khan

RCB vs GT Best Batsman Prediction

Who will score the most runs for RCB in the match: Phil Salt or Virat Kohli

Who will score the most runs for GT in the match: Shubman Gill or Jos Buttler

RCB vs GT Best Bowler Prediction

Who will pick the most wickets for RCB in the match: Josh Hazlewood or Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Who will pick the most wickets for GT in the match: Prasidh Krishna or Mohammed Siraj

RCB vs GT Match Prediction for Match 14, IPL 2025:

The form and home advantage are with RCB and they are expected to beat GT in the upcoming game at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.