Cricket Ireland has confirmed that they will host the South African team for a white-ball series, not at home, but in Abu Dhabi.

Since achieving Full Member status in 2017 and hosting its first Test match the following year, Ireland has struggled with the lack of a dedicated international venue.

Because of the significant expenditures connected with temporary facilities, six of their remaining seven Tests have been played overseas, including their historic maiden victory over Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi earlier this year.

This summer they will stage a one-off Test against Zimbabwe at the Civil Service ground in Stormont, Belfast from July 25-29. But the financial and logistical obstacles mean that the six white-ball games in that tour might not happen.

Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom confirmed that they have postponed Australia’s scheduled visit to Ireland indefinitely due to the same financial and logistical concerns.

South Africa to play two ODIs and three T20Is in Abu Dhabi against Ireland in September

Notably, South Africa was initially due to tour Ireland for three ODIs and three T20Is in July but will instead play two ODIs and three T20Is in Abu Dhabi from late September. This will be the second consecutive series in which South Africa will play against Ireland on neutral ground. Ireland last played two T20is against South Africa in Bristol.

“This fixture schedule attempts to strike a balance of competitive, high-quality cricket across multiple formats whilst addressing the challenges we face with respect to our current infrastructure constraints. “While we work on longer-term solutions for some of these challenges – most notably continuing to advocate to Government for the proposed permanent stadium – we know we’ll have to explore ways to creatively increase our capacity to host an ever-increasing schedule in the short term,” Deutrom told ESPNCricinfo.

Of Ireland’s 20 home men’s internationals in the Future Tours Programme for this summer, only four will actually take place in Ireland – the Zimbabwe Test, and three T20Is against Pakistan next month – while 11 have been either cancelled or postponed.

Ireland’s home fixtures for men’s team:

July 25-29 – Test match vs Zimbabwe (Stormont)

September 27, 29 – T20Is vs South Africa (Abu Dhabi)

October 2, 4, 7 – ODIs vs South Africa (Abu Dhabi)