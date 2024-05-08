SRH vs LSG highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad, on Wednesday (May 8), thrashed Lucknow Super Giants by ten wickets to move to the third spot in the IPL 2024 points table. Set a target of 166 runs, SRH chased down the total in just 9.4 overs thanks to blazing unbeaten fifties from their openers.

While Travis Head smashed 89 runs off just 30 balls, Abhishek Sharma scored 75 off 28 balls. Head hit eight fours and as many sixes during his knock while Sharma matched him shot for shot and hit eight fours and six sixes.

Sharma set the tone for the chase by hitting Yash Thakur for four fours in the second over. In the third over, Head joined the party and hit Krishnappa Gowtham for three sixes and a four. At the end of the fourth over, SRH had raced away to 64 runs after Head and Sharma hit one six each against Ravi Bishnoi.

In the fifth over, Head completed his fifty off just 16 balls as he hit Naveen-ul-Haq for four fours and a six. The final over of the powerplay saw Sharma take Thakur to the cleaners again. The southpaw hit the pacer for two fours and as many sixes to take his team to 107 in just six overs.

Sharma completed his fifty in style by hitting Ayush Badoni for a six, reaching the milestone in just 19 balls. The duo kept hitting boundaries at will and eventually took their team home in the tenth over with Sharma ending the proceedings with another six off Thakur’s bowling.

SRH vs LSG: LSG innings

Earlier in the game, LSG finished their innings on 165 for 4 after their skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat first. Ayush Badoni starred with the bat for LSG, scoring an unbeaten 55 while Nicholas Pooran also played a crucial unbeaten knock of 48.

LSG were off to a poor start as Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Quinton de Kock (2) and Marcus Stoinis (3) cheaply to reduce the visitors to 21 for 2 inside five overs. KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya steadied the ship but could not provide any momentum to the innings and departed in quick succession.

In the tenth over, Pat Cummins sent back Rahul for 29 to reduce LSG to 57 for 3. Nine runs later, Cummins ran out Pandya for 24 to leave LSG reeling at 66 for 4 in the 12th over. Badoni and Pooran then shared an unbeaten 99-run stand to take their team to a challenging total.

SRH vs LSG scorecard: