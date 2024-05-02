Former India captain Kris Srikkanth has accused the BCCI selectors of showing favouritism after Shubman Gill was named in India’s T20 World Cup 2024 reserve players over Ruturaj Gaikwad, how is in better form than the GT captain?

With his half-century on Wednesday against Punjab, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad passed Virat Kohli to take the lead in the IPL 2024 Orange Cap competition. The captain of the Chennai Super Kings scored 62 runs off of 48 balls, including two sixes and five fours.

With 509 runs at a strike rate of 146.68 through 10 games, Ruturaj now leads the Orange Cap race, thanks to four fifties and one century to his name.

He has amassed more runs than Indian openers Shubman Gill (320), Rohit Sharma (315), and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Nevertheless, Gaikwad was left off of the 15-man T20 World Cup roster, while the captain of CSK was not included in the four-person reserve list.

“Shubman Gill is totally out of form” – Kris Srikkanth

India’s legendary player Krishnamachari Srikkanth blasted the BCCI for passing over Gaikwad. In addition to highlighting Gill’s subpar performance, he charged the selection committee of “favouritism.”

“Shubman Gill is totally out of form, but why he’s selected in the team. There’s no doubt that Ruturaj Gaikwad deserves a place. He scored more than 500 runs in 17 innings. Also, he scored a century against Australia. Shubman Gill is selectors’ delight.



“He gets a chance even if he fails. He finds place even if he fails in Test, ODIs and T20s. There’s too much of favouritism in selection. The team selection is all about favoritism,” Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

After MS Dhoni gave him the captaincy of CSK on the eve of the 2024 Indian Premier League, Gaikwad displayed a great deal of maturity. With a 4th place ranking right now, CSK will be looking to make the playoffs.

