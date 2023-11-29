This Is Out Worst Performance Ever, Each Player Needs To Improve Individually – Muttiah Muralitharan On Sri Lanka’s Poor Performance In World Cup

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

This Is Out Worst Performance Ever, Each Player Needs To Improve Individually – Muttiah Muralitharan On Sri Lanka’s Poor Performance In World Cup

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 29, 2023 at 1:03 PM

This Is Out Worst Performance Ever, Each Player Needs To Improve Individually &#8211; Muttiah Muralitharan On Sri Lanka&#8217;s Poor Performance In World Cup

Legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan has expressed his disappointment over Sri Lanka’s performance in the recent ODI World Cup. He believes that it was the worst performance ever by Sri Lanka in the tournament and has urged every player to work on their individual skills and bounce back from this tough experience.

Sri Lanka’s poor performance in this year’s Cricket World Cup has surprised many people with the marquee event being played on a familiar territory. Cricket experts have noted that it was their worst World Cup performance since 1992, with only two victories in nine league games, including losses to Afghanistan and Bangladesh. During the tournament, Kusal Mendis took over as captain from Dasun Shanaka, who had to leave the tournament midway due to a muscle issue.

Speaking on News18 Showsha, Muttiah Muralitharan feels that it was the worst performance by his home team in the marquee event and slammed their players for the lack of commitment to the country. He wants everyone to learn from their World Cup failure and bounce back from this difficult situation.

“I would say that ever since we got the World Cup qualification in 1975, this is our worst performance ever. I think it’s because of the lack of commitment. I don’t know what happened in the middle but the fact remains that they weren’t good enough.”

Muttiah Muralitharan
Muttiah Muralitharan Credits: Twitter

“We should derive a lesson from this World Cup about where we went wrong and each player needs to improve individually. They need to work on themselves and bounce back,” Muttiah Muralitharan said.

Although the pitches were expected to favour subcontinental teams, the Sri Lankan team struggled throughout the competition failing to make an impactful performance. Sri Lanka only managed to win two out of nine games during the tournament and failed to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy as a result of their low ranking.

They also set an unfavourable record when they were bowled out for 55 runs against India in Mumbai. This collapse of Sri Lanka’s batting meant they were bowled out for their lowest World Cup total, shattering the previous record of 86 runs.

I Hope That The President Of Our Country Will Get Involved In This And Solve This – Muttiah Muralitharan

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan has commented on the ongoing conflict between the sports ministry and Sri Lanka Cricket Board, describing it as a political issue. He has urged the President of Sri Lanka to intervene and resolve the matter, stating that both parties need to work together.

“It’s a political thing happening in Sri Lanka. The sports ministry and SLC are fighting. Between them, the sport got sandwiched. That’s the hard truth, We don’t know who can solve this. There are too many unanswered questions.”

Sri Lanka Cricket Team
Sri Lanka Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“I hope that the President of our country will get involved in this and solve this. The sports ministry has to listen to the President and the board has to obey the laws of the country. Both the parties need to be on the same page,” Muttiah Muralitharan added.

Recently, Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe was sacked by President Ranil Wickremesinghe during a cabinet meeting. This decision came after Ranasinghe suspended the entire Sri Lanka Cricket Board following their 302-run loss to India during the 2023 World Cup.

Tagged:

Muttiah Muralitharan

Sri Lanka Cricket Board

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team

