Akash Madhwal and Rohit Sharma were seen in intense discussion and seemingly ignored captain Hardik Pandya during the last over of the MI v PBKS match in the IPL 2024 in Mullanpur. The match went down right to the wire as MI only managed to win by 9 runs in the end.

Mumbai Indians were asked to bat first by Punjab Kings in the crucial match. While Ishan Kishan was dismissed early, Rohit Sharma (36) and Suryakumar Yadav stabilized the innings and attacked the PBKS bowlers.

They accumulated 81 runs for the second wicket before Rohit was dismissed. Suryakumar Yadav scored 78 runs from 53 deliveries, including three sixes and seven fours. Tilak Varma scored 34* runs, and Tim David added 14 runs to help MI reach 192/7 in 20 overs.

In response, the Punjab Kings had a dismal start to their innings. Gerald Coetzee bowled Prabhsimran Singh for a golden duck in the opening over. Then, Jasprit Bumrah upset the PBKS top order by defeating Rilee Russouw and Sam Curran.

However, Shashank Singh (41 in 25 balls) and Ashutosh Sharma brought PBKS back into the game with an astonishing counterattack.

Akash Madhwal ignores Hardik Pandya, as Rohit Sharma explains to him what to do in the final over

Ashutosh Sharma made 61 in 28 balls with 7 sixes and 2 fours, but his dismissal came at the wrong time when PBKS needed 25 runs. In the end, it all came down to 12 runs in the last over, and the ball was handed to Akash Madhwal, who had given 46 runs in his 3 overs until then.

Before the over began, Rohit was spotted having an intense debate with MI pacer Akash Madhwal, who was accompanied by captain Hardik Pandya. Hardik contributed to the conversation about field location, although it appeared that Rohit and Akash were the focus points.

Akash Madhwal was then observed pointing at the third man region and speaking a few phrases. Pandya also referred to such a position, although Madhwal remained open to Rohit Sharma’s proposals.

The latter then indicated to Madhwal that he should choose where he wants to bowl and then adjust the field accordingly. In the final frame of the viral video, the situation became even more complicated.

While Rohit Sharma was instructing Akash Madhwal to place a fielder at third man and the spots close to it, Hardik Pandya had his finger pointing to long off.

