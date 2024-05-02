Ab de Villiers is done with the ongoing discussions about Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli’s strike rate in the IPL 2024. Virat Kohli, the Orange Cap holder in the tournament, has amassed 500 runs at an impressive 71 runs per game with a strike-rate of 147.

However, the former RCB captain has come under criticism for his batting style. Opening the batting for RCB has been a very different experience for Kohli compared to the likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Sunil Narine.

In comparison to those two, Kohli has opted for a more relaxed approach, but one that has worked wonders for RCB in the tournament. Kohli’s strike-rate talk took off after his match-winning 51 off 43 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. But against GT, Kohli hit a much more fluent 70 not out as RCB gunned down 200 in quick time, with Will Jacks scoring a brilliant unbeaten ton.

He’s incredible in the IPL; he plays a certain role for RCB: AB de Villiers roots for Virat Kohli

AB de Villiers has had enough of the chatter surrounding Virat Kohli and his strike rate in the IPL 2024. In the break during the GT game, Kohli made his displeasure vocal, lashing out at those who are experts at making comments ‘from the box’. Adding to Virat’s outburst, de Villiers took shots at those pointing fingers at Kohli, reiterating the genius of the man.

“Virat Kohli catching criticism about his strike rate. It’s been going on for way too long, and I am fed up with that now. I am frustrated to say the least. This guy is one of the best to ever play the game of cricket. “He’s incredible in the IPL; he plays a certain role for RCB and I’ve had pretty much of these data-driven pundits who keep criticising this man when you don’t really have knowledge of the game. How many games of cricket have you played? How many IPL hundreds have you scored?” De Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

With four matches left, Kohli could well be on his way to bettering his stats from last year – 639 runs at an average of 53.25.

AB de Villiers shared an interesting stat of Virat Kohli revealing that in 2016, when Kohli racked up 973 runs – the most runs by any player in a single edition of the IPL – his strike rate was 152.03, lower than his current SR.

“He’s been doing it day in and day out guys. He has won games for the team playing in a certain way. He has got a formula and it’s up to the team – the coach and captain – to strategise around that. “His strike-rate this year has been even better than the record-breaking season which he had [in 2016]. I don’t know where this criticism is coming from. He is batting like a dream. All I can say is ‘Virat, keep playing like you are. I have said in the past and I still believe that Virat Kohli is best suited at No. 3. I know he loves to open the batting, but by batting at 3, it will allow Faf du Plessis and Will Jacks to go after the bowling and then allow to monitor the innings accordingly,” De Villiers signed off.

