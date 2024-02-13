Watch: Australia Players’ Dramatic Appeal After Being Denied A Run-Out In 2nd T20I Against West Indies

After being denied a run-out in the second T20I, Australia took absolutely no chance in the ongoing third T20I against West Indies as their players made sure to make the appeal loud and clear.

In the second T20I, Alzarri Joseph was caught short of his crease after Spencer Johnson took the bails off at the non-striker’s end. However, the umpire did not adjudge him out as the Australian players had not appealed for the run-out. Later when the replay was shown on the giant screen, Mitchell Marsh and his teammates started celebrating only to be told by the umpire that it was not out.

The players gathered around the umpire, venting their disappointment over the call but the on-field official did not change his decision. And the Australian players were well prepared to avoid a similar situation in the ongoing third T20I in Perth.

The incident took place on the fourth ball of the 4th over when Jason Behrendorff was bowling to Roston Chase. The left-arm pacer bowled one outside the off stump and Chase drove it towards mid-off before setting off for a single. As Chase was completing the run, the fielder hit the stumps with his throw at the non-striker’s end and it was followed by a dramatic appeal from Behrendorff. The Australia pacer as well as his teammates appealed loudly and made sure that the umpire noticed it.

Australia vs West Indies: 3rd T20I:

Talking about the game, West Indies were on 150/5 after 16 overs. Andre Russell and Sherfane Rutherford were batting in the middle for the visitors. The partnership between them is worth 71 runs. West Indies were off to a disastrous start and were reeling at 17 for 3. It was followed by a 55-run stand between Chase and Rovman Powell before both of them departed in quick succession.