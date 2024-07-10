Virat Kohli is one of the biggest cricketing superstars and YouTuber IShowSpeed was not happy when football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic admitted that he didn’t know the Indian cricketing star.

Indian cricket player Virat Kohli is a huge fan of well-known American YouTuber Darren Jason Watkins Jr., better known online as IShowSpeed or just Speed. The 35-year-old star hitter has always been the subject of attention from the online streamer.

The former Indian captain recently met Zlatan Ibrahimovic, a Swedish football player, thanks to Speed. During their discussion, the 19-year-old joked around about Kohli with the former AC Milan and Manchester United striker.

In a video that is now going viral on the internet, Speed can be heard asking Ibrahimovic, “Do you know Virat Kohli?”

Ibrahimovic admitted that he did not know Virat Kohli, and this forced IShowSpeed to show a picture of the Indian batter to the ex-Barcelona footballer. That did not work either, as Ibrahimovic was unable to identify Kohli. This took Speed by surprise, and he responded with complete shock.

He said: “You don’t know Virat Kohli? You never seen him before?” Responding to this, Ibrahimovic said, “I have never seen cricket in my life. Not being disrespectful, but no.”

IShowSpeed then went on to add, “He’s a GOAT (greatest of all time). He’s the GOAT.”

Noticing IShowSpeed’s interest in the game, Zlatan curiously asked, “So you like cricket also?” To which IShowSpeed replied, “Yes, I do. He’s the GOAT in different aspect.”

Here is the video:

Speed to Zlatan Ibrahimović- Do you know Virat Kohli ? He’s the goat in every aspect 😭

Bro promoting Kohli more than bcci pic.twitter.com/6DFiXkQptq — ` (@kohlizype) July 10, 2024

IShowSpeed tells Brazilian legend Ronaldo about Virat Kohli

This is not the first time, Speed had an interaction with a legendary footballer and he was excited to tell them about Virat Kohli.

Speed had met legendary Brazilian footballer Ronaldo and had asked him about Virat Kohli too. When Ronaldo failed to identify the Indian batting legend, Speed showed a picture of Virat Kohli and said, “He is the best; he is better than Babar Azam.”

Having seen the picture, Ronaldo instantly identified the Indian stalwart. This impressed Speed, who remarked in sheer ecstasy, “Yeah, he is the GOAT.”

