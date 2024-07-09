Rohit Sharma, India’s T20 World Cup 2024 winning captain, wrote an emotional message to outgoing India head coach Rahul Dravid. On June 29, India won the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados, marking the end of Dravid’s reign.

Rahul Dravid succeeded Ravi Shastri as India’s head coach following the 2021 T20 World Cup, and he teamed up with Rohit Sharma, who replaced Virat Kohli as captain. The two worked well together to help India reach the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

But in 2023–2024, when India was essentially unbeatable at home and performed well abroad as well, their combination peaked. India advanced to the World Test Championship and ICC ODI World Cup finals, and they won the Asia Cup in 2023.

After that, Dravid agreed to continue serving until the 2024 T20 World Cup, fulfilling his goal of taking home the ICC Trophy.

“Dear Work wife”- Rohit Sharma’s farewell note for Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma built an incredible bond, and Rohit said that he attempted to persuade Dravid to remain after the T20 World Cup as well. On the other hand, Dravid remarked that he enjoyed working with Rohit Sharma and hoped they would be friends later.

Dravid had also said that he was ready to step down as India’s head coach after losing the ICC World Cup final in 2023, but Rohit Sharma phoned him and asked him to stay for one more shot at the ICC crown in the T20 World Cup.

On July 9, 2024, Rohit Sharma expressed his gratitude and admiration to his senior cricketer and head coach on Instagram, writing a heartfelt note.

He wrote: “Dear Rahul bhai, I have been trying to find the right words to properly express my feelings on this but I’m not sure I ever will so here’s my attempt.

Since my childhood days I have looked up to you just like billions of others but I was lucky enough to get to work with you this closely. You are an absolute stalwart of this game but you left all of your accolades and achievements at the door and walked in as our coach and came on a level where we all felt comfortable enough to say just about anything to you. That is your gift, your humility and your love for this game even after all this time. I have learnt so much from you and every memory will be cherished. My wife refers to you as my work wife and I’m lucky to get to call you that too.

This was the only thing missing from your arsenal and I’m so happy that we got to achieve it together. Rahul bhai it has been an absolute privilege to get to call you my confidant, my coach and my friend.”

