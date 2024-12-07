Mitchell Marsh survived a controversial LBW call against Ravichandran Ashwin leaving the Indian team including Virat Kohli stunned. The incident happened on day 2 of the ongoing Second BGT 2024-25 Test in Adelaide.

Australia began the second day of play at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday, December 7, at 86/1. However, they lost Nathan McSweeney, who had only added one run to his overnight score. They finished the opening session of Day 2 with a total of 191/4 in 59 overs, taking an important 11-run lead.

The incident occurred on the third delivery of the 58th over in Australia’s first innings. Ravichandran Ashwin forced Rohit Sharma to use the DRS for LBW against Mitchell Marsh. The on-field umpire referred the decision to the third umpire.

Indian team rocked by DRS scandal after Mitchell Marsh survives LBW call

The third umpire did not follow the correct process and did not call Marsh out despite evidence that the ball may have hit the pad first. Replays proved that the ball struck the bat first, shocking Indian batsmen. The decision was eventually declared not out, and India lost their second review of the innings.

The official decided there was “no conclusive evidence” to overturn the on-field not-out decision. The Hawk-Eye tracking system showed that the ball would have hit the stumps, showing two reds.

Here is the video:

Bat or pad first? Hard to say – sticking with the umpire's call #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/UqsoPvEruJ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 7, 2024

Same happened with KL Rahul in Perth: Virat Kohli heard telling the umpire

During the replays, it was determined that R Ashwin’s delivery had two spikes, one caused by the ball hitting both the bat and the pad simultaneously. The cameras were also unable to discriminate between the two, leaving the verdict unchanged due to a lack of compelling evidence to reverse the call.

Kohli was displeased, questioning the on-field umpire about why the identical call was not made during the first Test in Perth. Rahul was controversially dismissed during the first innings of the Perth Test after being caught behind.

Replays proved that the spike in the snicko was generated by contact between the bat and pad, however, the third umpire at the time overlooked this and overturned the on-field official’s decision.

Check here:

Ah oh, what just happened here! 👀 While #MitchMarsh survived a close call, #ViratKohli did not hold back! 🎥 | Hear what the KING had to say about #KLRahul's Perth dismissal! 🗣️ #AUSvINDOnStar 2nd Test 👉 LIVE NOW on Star Sports! #AUSvIND | #ToughestRivalry pic.twitter.com/UlKSoUKxO9 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 7, 2024

Though Marsh was soon dismissed by Ashwin, Travis Head’s brilliant 140 helped Australia score 337 runs in the first innings and took 157-run lead. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj picked 4 wickets each for India.

