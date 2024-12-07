Mohammed Siraj has attracted the ire of the ICC, post his emotionally charged moment late on day one of the ongoing second Test of BGT 2024-25 between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

On Day 1 of the ongoing pink-ball Test match at Adelaide Oval, the Indian pacer hurled the ball in the direction of Marnus Labuschagne out of annoyance after the Australian batsman broke away from his stance due to an unanticipated interruption near the sight screen.

The event occurred during the 25th over of the Australian innings, when a fan carrying a tall beer serpent wandered over the sight screen. The action distracted Marnus Labuschagne, who quickly reversed his posture as Mohammed Siraj was in the middle of his delivery run-up.

Mohammed Siraj throws the ball at the stumps in frustration

Siraj, who was already in the thick of the struggle, allowed his emotions to get the best of him, unaware of the reason for Labuschagne’s actions. An enraged Indian pacer blasted the ball toward the stumps, sharing a hard stare with the Australian batter, as the moment to delay arrived in Adelaide.

• Man runs behind the sight screen with a beer snake

• Marnus pulls away while Siraj is running in

Throwing the ball close to the batter is a violation of ICC rules, which could have major consequences for the fiery Indian pacer. Such activities violate the ICC’s rigorous player conduct guidelines, and Siraj may face disciplinary action after the Day-Night Test.

ICC might probe Mohammed Siraj’s actions

Mohammed Siraj’s acts breached the ICC Code of Conduct. The Indian pacer violated clause 2.9 by throwing a ball or other cricket equipment, such as a water bottle, at or near another player, support staff, umpire, match referee, or any other person in an unsuitable or dangerous manner during an international match.

The ICC Code of Conduct’s Clause 2.9 states: “Throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment, such as a water bottle) at or near a player, player support personnel, umpire, match referee, or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an international match.”

The provision further said that a fielder or bowler is not prohibited from tossing the ball toward the stumps during a run-out attempt or returning it to the stumps or a teammate. However, while handling such situations, ICC officials will consider a number of considerations.

The clause further states: “This offense will not prohibit a fielder or bowler from returning the ball to the stumps in the normal fashion or from throwing the ball at the stumps or to a teammate when attempting a runout.

(i) the context of the particular situation, including, without limitation, whether the action was deliberate, reckless, negligent, and/or avoidable; (ii) whether the ball/object struck the other person; (iii) the speed at which the ball/object was thrown; and (iv) the distance from which the ball/object was thrown.”

Australia was bowled out for 337 runs with a lead of 157 by India thanks to Travis Head’s 140-run knock. For India, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah picked four wickets each.

